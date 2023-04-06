Actor Jon Hamm won't be onstage with Neil Gaiman April 13 with the British writer receives the St. Louis Literary Award.

Hamm's schedule interfered with his coming to his hometown for the event at the Sheldon Concert Hall, a news release for the St. Louis University Library Associates said.

Certainly some fans will miss seeing the actor, who in the past has generously talked to writers such as Joe Buck and Curtis Sittenfeld about their books. Hamm also did an earlier St. Louis Literary Award talk with Michael Chabon, which was held virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Gaiman, of course, is a superstar in his own right and is the focus of the event. The writer of fantasy, children's books, comics, and more — winner of Newbery and Carnegie Medals — is rarely in St. Louis.

He will now be interviewed by Literary Award Director Edward Ibur, a longtime English teacher and a charming host. (Complete disclosure, this writer knows Ibur and was on the committee that chose Gaiman for the award.)

Although the 7 p.m. Sheldon event is sold out, it may be seen virtually. Go to the award website to register and for more information.