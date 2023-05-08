Poet Carl Phillips, professor of English at Washington University, was honored Monday with a Pulitzer Prize for "a masterful collection that chronicles American culture as the country struggles to make sense of its politics, of life in the wake of a pandemic, and of our place in a changing global community."

The author of at least 18 books, Phillips, 63, won for "Then the War: and Selected Poems 2007-2020," published last year by Farrar, Straus & Giroux. He's long been admired and won various prizes since he came to St. Louis in 1993.

The citation for the Pulitzer Prize says that "'Then the War' is the next step in that meaningful process of self-discovery for both the poet and his reader. The new poems, written in a time of rising racial conflict in the United States, with its attendant violence and uncertainty, find Phillips entering deeper into the landscape he has made his own: a forest of intimacy, queerness, and moral inquiry, where the farther we go, the more difficult it is to remember why or where we started.

The book includes both new and seleted poems as well as a lyric prose memoir “Among the Trees,” and his chapbook, "Star Map With Action Figures."

Finalists for the prize were "Blood Snow," by dg nanouk okpik (Wave Books) and "Still Life," by the late Jay Hopler (McSweeney’s).

In a Post-Dispatch story in 2004, Phillips said that he grew up on Air Force bases. He went to Harvard to be a veterinarian, but didn't like science classes like organic chemistry. He switched to classics and later taught high school Latin.

Phillips didn't start writing poetry until he was about 30. He relatively quickly received a Massachusetts artist fellowship and received encouragement. Soon he was being mentored by poet Robert Pinsky in the writing program at Boston University. Pinksy also urged Phillips to teach at Washington University.

In 2004, Phillips said: "Poetry is a way to drive a wedge between myself and things I find unbearable. To me, success is nailing down some kind of question. Some poets find success in publications, getting reviews, etc. But for me that's not the purpose. I write poetry in order to live."

Among his honors, Phillips received the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award in 2002 for "The Tether" and in 2021 recieved the Jackson Poetry Prize.

Other poets associated with Washington University have won the Pulitier Prize in their field. Mona Van Duyn won in 1991 and Howard Nemerov in 1978.