Chesterfield library closed after worker tests positive for COVID
Chesterfield library closed after worker tests positive for COVID

A Chesterfield library branch is closed until "further notice" after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the St. Louis County Library announced today.

The book drop at Samuel C. Sachs library, 16400 Burkhardt Place, is also closed. Patrons should return materials to other book drops, the library says. 

The library system notes that employees at all locations "follow CDC and St. Louis County safety guidelines including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, limiting prolonged interactions between staff and patrons, installing plexiglass barriers, quarantining returned materials for 72 hours, and following enhanced cleaning procedures. When visiting an SLCL branch, patrons 9 years and older are required to wear a mask."

