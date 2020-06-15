You are the owner of this article.
Comic-book writer Dennis O'Neil, an STL native, dies at 81
Comic-book writer Dennis O'Neil, an STL native, dies at 81

Dennis "Denny" O'Neil

Dennis "Denny" O'Neil. (Photo courtesy of St. Louis University)

Longtime comic book writer and editor Dennis "Denny" O’Neil — an STL native and St. Louis University alum — died Thursday at the age of 81.

The university announced his death in a social media post Friday. No cause of death was given.

Mr. O'Neil wrote and edited for almost every major Marvel and DC superhero in his four-decade career, news reports said.

He worked on Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, X-Men, Wonder Woman and the Justice League of America, to name just a few.

Mr. O'Neil graduated from SLU in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in English, and then worked as a journalist in Cape Girardeau before serving in the Navy.

After being discharged, he joined Marvel Comics and then later moved to DC Comics. (He also returned to Marvel and then DC again later in his career.)

After SLU's announcement, DC Comics posted a tribute on its Twitter account:

“DC mourns the passing of Dennis 'Denny' O’Neil, who co-created some of DC’s — and the industry’s — most important comics. Between revitalizing Batman and telling thoughtful stories that addressed addiction and racism, he told the stories we needed to hear. His voice will be missed,” the tweet said.

