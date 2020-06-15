Comic-book writer Dennis O'Neil, an STL native, dies at 81

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime comic book writer and editor Dennis "Denny" O’Neil — an STL native and St. Louis University alum — died Thursday at the age of 81.

The university announced his death in a social media post Friday. No cause of death was given.

Mr. O'Neil wrote and edited for almost every major Marvel and DC superhero in his four-decade career, news reports said.

He worked on Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, X-Men, Wonder Woman and the Justice League of America, to name just a few.

Mr. O'Neil graduated from SLU in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in English, and then worked as a journalist in Cape Girardeau before serving in the Navy.

After being discharged, he joined Marvel Comics and then later moved to DC Comics. (He also returned to Marvel and then DC again later in his career.)

After SLU's announcement, DC Comics posted a tribute on its Twitter account:

“DC mourns the passing of Dennis 'Denny' O’Neil, who co-created some of DC’s — and the industry’s — most important comics. Between revitalizing Batman and telling thoughtful stories that addressed addiction and racism, he told the stories we needed to hear. His voice will be missed,” the tweet said.

