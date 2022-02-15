County library has fort-building kits for kids to check out

A new item in the St. Louis County Library's "things" collection provides 120 building pieces to make forts or other creations.

Each of the system's 20 libraries now offers a building kit for ages 5 and up, the library said in a news release. The kits have plastic tubes and connectors along with instructions to make various structures. A fort construction can be covered with a sheet for more make-believe play.

In addition, the kits encourage hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) skills. Go to slcl.org to reserve a kit or call 314-994-3300.

The county library, along with many other local libraries, offers a variety of things to check out in addition to books, magazines and DVDs.

At SLCL are items such as musical instruments, telescopes, board games and projectors. Also look online at your own local library to see they offer — you might be surprised. And of course the St. Louis Public Library, St. Charles City-County Library and the county library have reciprocal lending privileges.

