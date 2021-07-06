 Skip to main content
County library now lends fishing poles (but you still have to bait your own hook)
County library now lends fishing poles (but you still have to bait your own hook)

Fishing equipment at St. Louis County Library

Fishing equipment at St. Louis County Library

Library users can now borrow fishing poles from the St. Louis County Library

It has about 80 poles, along with small tackle kits that include a basic fishing guide. The equipment can be checked out for 14 days and is available at every branch.

The fishing equipment is provided through a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation. The St. Charles City-County Library also lends fishing equipment.

To find nearby fishing spots, the library suggests using the app MO Fishing, available for free for Android and Apple devices.

Of course anglers over 15 need to have a state fishing license, available at some retailers and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/permits.

The Department of Conservation offers free classes and information at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/get-started-fishing and the county library has books and magazines about the sport. And armchair anglers can simply borrow a movie like "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" and call it a day.

