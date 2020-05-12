Customers can make appointments to shop at Main Street Books in St. Charles

Book shoppers are wearing masks and making appointments during the week to enter Main Street Books in St. Charles, the charming brick store in the area's historic riverfront district.
Co-owner Emily Hall Schroen has been pleased since the store's tentative reopening, which began May 4 with a number of social distancing rules.
"A lot of families with kids are so grateful to be able to get out of the house and go somewhere for a little bit," she said by email.
"We had several customers leave with multiple books because they ran out of things to read and want something new. We got a lot of compliments on our no-contact set up and a lot of grateful words, which was very nice to hear."
All in all, she says, "the response to our cautious re-entry into the public has been positive."
She owns the store with her parents, and her father, Andy Hall, helped build and install a clear sneeze guard on the store's check-out counter. That along with reduced hours, a few rules and a lot of disinfectant has meant the store, along with some other entities in St. Charles, can go back to limited business.
Up to 10 people are allowed to browse during the weekend, Schroen says, but during the week Main Street Books takes appointments:
"We had back-to-back appointments on two different days last week, and we've had a number of walk-ins during the week as well. This past Saturday, when it was really nice out, we opened both of the front doors to give folks more space to go in and out, and we had a good steady crowd of folks for most of the day. Sunday was busy too, although with the colder weather, shortened hours, and the holiday, we didn't see as big of a surge as we did on Saturday."
She knows that all people like mask requirements, but the safety of customers, staff and their families is paramount: "Masks will be required to shop here for the foreseeable future."
Like independent bookstores in St. Louis and St. Louis County (which have not been allowed to reopen yet), Main Street Books has been selling titles online during the coronavirus shutdown.
She says, "We're also still encouraging online orders, curbside pick up, and inexpensive medial mail shipping for those who are uncomfortable coming in to the store proper."
For those who want to enter the store, during the week it is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call the store or go to its website. Weekend browsing hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.