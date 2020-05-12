Customers can make appointments to shop at Main Street Books in St. Charles

"We had back-to-back appointments on two different days last week, and we've had a number of walk-ins during the week as well. This past Saturday, when it was really nice out, we opened both of the front doors to give folks more space to go in and out, and we had a good steady crowd of folks for most of the day. Sunday was busy too, although with the colder weather, shortened hours, and the holiday, we didn't see as big of a surge as we did on Saturday."

She knows that all people like mask requirements, but the safety of customers, staff and their families is paramount: "Masks will be required to shop here for the foreseeable future."

Like independent bookstores in St. Louis and St. Louis County (which have not been allowed to reopen yet), Main Street Books has been selling titles online during the coronavirus shutdown.

She says, "We're also still encouraging online orders, curbside pick up, and inexpensive medial mail shipping for those who are uncomfortable coming in to the store proper."

For those who want to enter the store, during the week it is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call the store or go to its website. Weekend browsing hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

