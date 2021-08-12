 Skip to main content
David Sedaris is coming to the Stifel; pre-sale tickets available
0 comments

David Sedaris is coming to the Stifel; pre-sale tickets available

{{featured_button_text}}
David Sedaris

David Sedaris 

Humorist David Sedaris will be in St. Louis to promote his upcoming book, "A Carnival of Snackery."

The event at Stifel Theatre isn't until Dec. 5, but "pre-sale" tickets are now available. The book, his quirky diary from 2003-2020, goes on sale Oct. 5.

Sedaris is the author of the previous bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," and more.

His events include his droll readings, Q&As and long book signings, in which he seems willing to chat with every fan. 

Left Bank Books is selling books for the event, but tickets are separate. The code for the presale is READ. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gabrielle Union says her family keeps stealing her haircare products

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories