David Sedaris is coming to the Stifel; pre-sale tickets available

Humorist David Sedaris will be in St. Louis to promote his upcoming book, "A Carnival of Snackery."

The event at Stifel Theatre isn't until Dec. 5, but "pre-sale" tickets are now available. The book, his quirky diary from 2003-2020, goes on sale Oct. 5.

Sedaris is the author of the previous bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," and more.

His events include his droll readings, Q&As and long book signings, in which he seems willing to chat with every fan.

Left Bank Books is selling books for the event, but tickets are separate. The code for the presale is READ.

