Dolly Parton, James Patterson team up on novel and virtual Left Bank event

Singer Dolly Parton and suspense writer James Patterson will talk about a new novel soon, perhaps the most interesting literary pairing, well, since Patterson and former President Bill Clinton.
They'll talk virtually about "Run, Rose, Run" via YouTube at 6:30 p.m. March 6. Likely a big national talk, but if you want to see it, buy a novel from Left Bank Books to get an invite.
According to the publisher, the book is a "a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive. ... Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her."
The novel's drop date is March 7.
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
