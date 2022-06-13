Free eye exam, glasses for children at two St. Louis city libraries, six county libraries

A free mobile vision clinic will visit two St. Louis Public Library sites this month and six St. Louis County branches in July and August.

Children ages 4-18 can get free eye exams and glasses. The only requirement is a parental permission slip.

Eye Thrive's clinic serves children on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. No appointments are needed or available.

On June 14-16, the mobile clinic will be at the city's Carondelet branch, 6800 Michigan Avenue.

On June 28-30, it will park at the Julia Davis library, 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue.

In July, the mobile clinic goes to the county branches. The library has links to parental consent forms in English and Spanish.

The clinic visits in the county, also 9 a.m.-1 p.m., are

• July 5-7, Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Road

• July 12-14, Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Boulevard

• July 19-21, Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road

• July 26-28, Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Road

• Aug. 2-4, Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane

• Aug. 9-11, Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road

