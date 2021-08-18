 Skip to main content
Free, live concert returns to steps of St. Louis Public Library
Free, live concert returns to steps of St. Louis Public Library

Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials

 Handout

The Not So Quiet! concert series returns Thursday with Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, a Chicago group known for its lively and fun shows.

The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the steps to the grand St. Louis Public Library, 1301 Olive Street.

There's limited seating, but listeners can bring their own chairs, blankets and coolers of soda or adult beverages (no glass). The show is appropriate for all ages, the library says. 

The next Not So Quiet! concert is scheduled to be Superjam at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Avenue.

Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials have played in St. Louis before and at events including the Chicago Blues Festival, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival, as well as festivals in Canada, Great Britain, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Japan, Australia, India, Turkey and Panama.

