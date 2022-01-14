Free vaccination clinics scheduled at 3 St. Louis library branches

No appointment is needed for Pfizer vaccines at three free clinics in St. Louis Public Library locations.

The vaccines will be given for first, second or booster doses for those age 12 and up, the library said in a news release. These upcoming clinics are in collaboration with the St. Louis Department of Health:

• 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Central Library, 1301 Olive Street

• 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Carpenter library, 3309 South Grand Boulevard

• 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Divoll Library, 4234 North Grand Boulevard

The library also hosts free COVID testing at the Walnut Park branch, 5760 West Florissant Avenue. The testing is 12-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (except Jan. 17; the library is closed for Martin Luther King holiday).

The free tests are done through a partnership with Quantum Laboratories and With Loving Care Home Health Services. Appointments can be made by calling 314-489-5552, but walk-ins are welcome, the library says.

