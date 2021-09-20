'God of Small Things' author Arundhati Roy will accept St. Louis Literary Award in spring

Known for her lush, descriptive prose style and nonfiction social commentary, Arundhati Roy will receive the 2022 St. Louis Literary Award.

She accepts the award April 28 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries and talks about her work the following day at St. Louis University.

Roy is best-known for her novel "The God of Small Things," which received the 1997 Booker Prize. Her novel "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness" made the Booker's long list in 2017 and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

“First and foremost, Arundhati Roy is an exceptional writer whose work has made a profound impact culturally, socially, and politically. What resonates through her writings as an essayist, novelist, and screenwriter is a voice that is unwaveringly honest and compelling,” Edward Ibur, the award's executive director, said in a statement Monday announcing the award.

“Ms. Roy has been a bright star in the literary universe for more than 30 years, and we are so fortunate to have her join our amazing roster of writers who have received the St. Louis Literary Award at SLU for more than 50 years.”