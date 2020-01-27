Graphic novel 'New Kid' wins Newbery as children's book awards announced

2020 ALSC Children’s Literature Lecture Award recognizing an author, critic, librarian, historian or teacher of children's literature, who then presents a lecture at a winning host site: Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop, professor emerita at Ohio State University, has served on numerous noteworthy committees for ALA and other organizations, and has been recognized with prestigious awards for her work. Her research, writing, and teaching have informed and expanded conversations about representation of African Americans in children's literature and provided a critical framework for research and pedagogy. Her essay, "Mirrors, Windows, and Sliding Glass Doors," is not only cited globally, it has inspired shifts in publishing, teaching, and the inclusion of authentic, diverse voices in literature for children and teens.

Mildred L. Batchelder Award for an outstanding children’s book originally published in a language other than English in a country other than the United States, and subsequently translated into English for publication in the United States: “Brown.” Originally published in Norwegian as “Brune,” the book was written by Håkon Øvreås, illustrated by Øyvind Torseter, translated by Kari Dickson.