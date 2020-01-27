Graphic novel 'New Kid' wins Newbery as children's book awards announced

The American Library Association's prestigious children's book awards were announced this morning, with the Newbery Medal going to a graphic novel for the first time ever.
Jerry Craft's "New Kid," which is about an African American boy adjusting to a new middle school, won the Newbery. "Undefeated," illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written in verse by Kwame Alexander, won both the Caldecott Medal (given to picture books) and a Newbery Honor.
An award also went to a book by the late Patricia C. McKissack, a much admired author who had lived in Chesterfield. She died in 2017. The Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator Award went to April Harrison for “What Is Given From the Heart” (written by McKissack).
Only a few years ago, librarians were debating whether a graphic novel could win a Newbery Medal. The prize description says, in part:
"The committee is to make its decision primarily on the text. Other components of a book, such as illustrations, overall design of the book, etc., may be considered when they make the book less effective."
Librarian Elizabeth Moreau Nicolai wrote that the description seemed weighed against a graphic novel.
But "New Kid" apparently was judged to have both the text and illustrations work together to tell the story.
Here is a complete list of winners of the children's book awards in a press release from the American Library Association:
John Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children's literature: “New Kid,” written by Jerry Craft, is the 2020 Newbery Medal winner; illustrated by the author.
Four Newbery Honor Books also were named: “The Undefeated,” written by Kwame Alexander, illustrated by Kadir Nelson; “Scary Stories for Young Foxes,” written by Christian McKay Heidicker, illustrated by Junyi Wu; “Other Words for Home,” written by Jasmine Warga; and “Genesis Begins Again,” written by Alicia D. Williams.
Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children: “The Undefeated,” illustrated by Kadir Nelson. The book was written by Kwame Alexander.
Three Caldecott Honor Books also were named: “Bear Came Along,” illustrated by LeUyen Pham, written by Richard T. Morris; “Double Bass Blues,” illustrated by Rudy Gutierrez, written by Andrea J. Loney; and “Going Down Home with Daddy,” illustrated by Daniel Minter, written by Kelly Starling Lyons.
Coretta Scott King (Author) Book Award recognizing an African-American author and illustrator of outstanding books for children and young adults: “New Kid” written by Jerry Craft. The book is illustrated by the author.
Three King Author Honor Books were selected: “The Stars and the Blackness Between Them,” written by Junauda Petrus; “Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky,” written by Kwame Mbalia; and “Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks,” written by Jason Reynolds.
“The Undefeated,” illustrated by Kadir Nelson, is the King Illustrator Book winner. The book is written by Kwame Alexander and published by Versify, an imprint of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Three King Illustrator Honor Books were selected: “The Bell Rang,” illustrated by James E. Ransome, written by the illustrator; “Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace,” illustrated by Ashley Bryan, written by the illustrator; and “Sulwe,” illustrated by Vashti Harrison, written by Lupita Nyong’o.
“Genesis Begins Again,” written by Alicia D. Williams, is the Steptoe author award winner.
“What Is Given from the Heart,” illustrated by April Harrison, is the Steptoe illustrator award winner. The book is written by Patricia C. McKissack.
Mildred D. Taylor is the winner of the Coretta Scott King – Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement. Born in Mississippi in 1943 and raised in Ohio, Taylor resides in Colorado. “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” won the 1977 Newbery Award and a Coretta Scott King Book Award honor.
Taylor received the international 2003 inaugural NSK Neustadt Prize for Children's Literature. Her books earned national recognition including four CSK author awards and two author honors. Her 2020 Logan family series conclusion “All the Days Past, All the Days to Come” continues addressing systemic injustice, entrenched inequality and the roots of racism.
“Dig,” written by A.S. King, is the 2020 Printz Award winner.
Four Printz Honor Books also were named: “The Beast Player,” written by Nahoko Uehashi, translated by Cathy Hirano; “Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me,” written by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Rosemary Valero-O’Connell; “Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir,” written by Nikki Grimes; and “Where the World Ends,” written by Geraldine McCaughrean.
Schneider Family Book Award for books that embody an artistic expression of the disability experience: “Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You,” written by Sonia Sotomayor, illustrated by Rafael López, wins the award for young children (ages 0 to 10). One honor book for Young Children was selected: “A Friend for Henry,” written by Jenn Bailey, illustrated by Mika Song.
“Song for a Whale,” written by Lynne Kelly, is the winner for middle grades (ages 11-13). One honor book for middle grades was selected: “Each Tiny Spark,” written by Pablo Cartaya.
“Cursed,” written by Karol Ruth Silverstein, is the winner for teens (ages 13-18). One honor book for teens was selected: “The Silence Between Us,” written by Alison Gervais.
Alex Awards for the 10 best adult books that appeal to teen audiences:
- “A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World,” By C.A. Fletcher
- “Do You Dream of Terra-Two?” By Temi Oh
- “Dominicana,” By Angie Cruz
- “High School,” By Sara Quin and Tegan Quin
- “In Waves,” By AJ Dungo
- “Middlegame,” By Seanan McGuire
- “The Nickel Boys,” By Colson Whitehead
- “Red, White & Royal Blue” By Casey McQuiston
- “The Swallows,” By Lisa Lutz
Children’s Literature Legacy Award goes to Kevin Henkes, whose award-winning works include “Kitten’s First Full Moon” which won the Caldecott Award in 2005 and “The Year of Billy Miller,” recipient of a Newbery Honor in 2014. In addition, Henkes has received two Geisel honors, two Caldecott honors and a second Newbery honor.
Margaret A. Edwards Award for lifetime achievement in writing for young adults: Steve Sheinkin. His books include: “Bomb: The Race to Build-and Steal-the World's Most Dangerous Weapon,” “The Port Chicago 50: Disaster, Mutiny, and the Fight for Civil Rights,” and “The Notorious Benedict Arnold: A True Story of Adventure, Heroism, & Treachery,” and “Lincoln's Grave Robbers.”
2020 ALSC Children’s Literature Lecture Award recognizing an author, critic, librarian, historian or teacher of children's literature, who then presents a lecture at a winning host site: Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop, professor emerita at Ohio State University, has served on numerous noteworthy committees for ALA and other organizations, and has been recognized with prestigious awards for her work. Her research, writing, and teaching have informed and expanded conversations about representation of African Americans in children's literature and provided a critical framework for research and pedagogy. Her essay, "Mirrors, Windows, and Sliding Glass Doors," is not only cited globally, it has inspired shifts in publishing, teaching, and the inclusion of authentic, diverse voices in literature for children and teens.
Mildred L. Batchelder Award for an outstanding children’s book originally published in a language other than English in a country other than the United States, and subsequently translated into English for publication in the United States: “Brown.” Originally published in Norwegian as “Brune,” the book was written by Håkon Øvreås, illustrated by Øyvind Torseter, translated by Kari Dickson.
Four Honor Books also were selected: “The Beast Player,” written by Nahoko Uehashi, illustrated by Yuta Onoda and translated from the Japanese by Cathy Hirano; “The Distance Between Me and the Cherry Tree,” written by Paola Peretti, illustrated by Carolina Rabei, translated from the Italian by Denise Muir; “Do Fish Sleep?” written by Jens Raschke, illustrated by Jens Rassmus, translated from the German by Belinda Cooper; and “When Spring Comes to the DMZ,” written by Uk-Bae Lee, illustrated by the author, translated from the Korean by Chungyon Won and Aileen Won.
Odyssey Award for best audiobook produced for children and/or young adults, available in English in the United States: “Hey, Kiddo: How I Lost My Mother, Found My Father, and Dealt with Family Addiction.” The book is written by Jarrett J. Krosoczka and narrated by the author, Jeanne Birdsall, Jenna Lamia, Richard Ferrone and a full cast.
Four Odyssey Honor Audiobooks also were selected: “Redwood and Ponytail,” written by K.A. Holt and narrated by Cassandra Morris and Tessa Netting; “Song for a Whale,” written by Lynne Kelly and narrated by Abigail Revasch with the author; “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga,” written by Traci Sorell and narrated by Lauren Hummingbird, Agalisiga (Choogie) Mackey, Ryan Mackey, Traci Sorell, Tonia Weavel; “We’re Not from Here,” written by Geoff Rodkey and narrated by Dani Martineck.
Pura Belpré Awards honoring a Latino writer and illustrator whose children's books best portray, affirm and celebrate the Latino cultural experience: “Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln,” illustrated by Rafael López. The book was written by Margarita Engle.
Three Belpré Illustrator Honor Books were named: "Across the Bay,” illustrated by Carlos Aponte, written by the illustrator; "My Papi Has a Motorcycle," illustrated by Zeke Peña, written by Isabel Quintero; and "¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market," illustrated by Raúl Gonzalez, written by the author.
“Sal and Gabi Break the Universe,” written by Carlos Hernandez, is the Pura Belpré Author Award winner.
Four Belpré Author Honor Books were named: "Lety Out Loud," written by Angela Cervantes; "The Other Half of Happy," written by Rebecca Balcárcel; "Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré," written by Anika Aldamuy Denise, illustrated by Paola Escobar; and "Soldier for Equality: José de la Luz Sáenz and the Great War," written by Duncan Tonatiuh, illustrated by the author.
Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Award for most distinguished informational book for children: “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story,” written by Kevin Noble Maillard and illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal.
Four Sibert Honor Books were named: "All in a Drop: How Antony van Leeuwenhoek Discovered an Invisible World," written by Lori Alexander, illustrated by Vivien Mildenberger; "This Promise of Change: One Girl’s Story in the Fight for School Equality," written by Jo Ann Allen Boyce and Debbie Levy; "Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir," written by Nikki Grimes; and "Hey, Water!" written and illustrated by Antoinette Portis.
The Excellence in Early Learning Digital Media Award winner is Molly of Denali, produced by PBS Kids.
The committee selected two honor recipients including “Seek," produced by iNaturalist, and “States of Matter by Tinybop,” produced by Tinybop, Inc.
Stonewall Book Award - Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Children’s & Young Adult Literature Award given annually to English-language children’s and young adult books of exceptional merit relating to the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience: “When Aidan Became a Brother,” written by Kyle Lukoff, illustrated by Kaylani Juanita; “The Black Flamingo,” written by Dean Atta, illustrated by Anshika Khullar
Three Honor Books were selected: “Pet,” written by Akwaeke Emezi; “Like a Love Story,” written by Abdi Nazemian; and “The Best at It,” written by Maulik Pancholy.
Theodor Seuss Geisel Award for the most distinguished beginning reader book is: “Stop! Bot!” written and illustrated by James Yang.
Three Geisel Honor Books were named: “Chick and Brain: Smell My Foot!” written and illustrated by Cece Bell; “Flubby Is Not a Good Pet!” written and illustrated by J. E. Morris; and “The Book Hog,” written and illustrated by Greg Pizzoli.
YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adults: “Free Lunch,” written by Rex Ogle.
Four other books were finalists for the award: "The Great Nijinsky: God of Dance," written and illustrated by Lynn Curlee; "A Light in the Darkness: Janusz Korczak, His Orphans, and the Holocaust," written by Albert Marrin; "A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II," written by Elizabeth Wein; and "Torpedoed: The True Story of the World War II Sinking of 'The Children's Ship'," written by Deborah Heiligman.
Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature: The Picture Book winner is “Queen of Physics: How Wu Chien Shiung Helped Unlock the Secrets of the Atom,” written by Teresa Robeson, illustrated by Rebecca Huang. The committee selected one Picture Book honor title: “Bilal Cooks Daal,” written by Aisha Saeed, illustrated by Anoosha Syed.
The Children’s Literature winner is “Stargazing,” written by Jen Wang. The committee selected one children’s literature honor title: “I’m Ok,” written by Patti Kim.
The Young Adult Literature winner is “They Called Us Enemy,” written by George Takei, Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott, illustrated by Harmony Becker. The committee selected one Young Adult Literature honor title: “Frankly in Love,” written by David Yoon.
The Sydney Taylor Book Award is presented annually to outstanding books for children and teens that authentically portray the Jewish experience. Presented by the Association of Jewish Libraries since 1968, the award encourages the publication and widespread use of quality Judaic literature. This year’s winners include:
The Picture Book winner is “The Book Rescuer: How a Mensch from Massachusetts Saved Yiddish Literature for Generations to Come,” by Sue Macy, illustrated by Stacy Innerst. Two Picture Book honor books were selected: “Gittel’s Journey,” by Lesléa Newman, illustrated by Amy June Bates; and “The Key from Spain: Flory Jagoda and Her Music,” by Debbie Levy, illustrated by Sonja Wimmer.
The Middle Grade winner is “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” by R. J. Palacio. Two Middle Grade honor books were selected: “Anya and the Dragon,” by Sofiya Pasternack; and “Games of Deception: The True Story of the First U.S. Olympic Basketball Team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Germany,” by Andrew Maraniss.
The Young Adult winner is “Someday We Will Fly,” by Rachel DeWoskin and published by Viking Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Two Young Adult honor books were selected: “Dissenter on the Bench: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Life and Work,” by Victoria Ortiz and published by Clarion Books, an imprint of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and “Sick Kids in Love,” by Hannah Moskowitz and published by Entangled Teen, an imprint of Entangled Publishing LLC.
The American Indian Youth Literature award is announced in even years and established to identify and honor the very best writing and illustrations by and about American Indians. The award is administered by the American Indian Library Association (AILA), an affiliate of the American Library Association. This year’s winners include:
The Picture Book winner is “Bowwow Powwow: Bagosenjige-niimi’idim,” written by Brenda J. Child (Red Lake Ojibwe), translated into Ojibwe by Gordon Jourdain (Lac La Croix First Nation), illustrated by Jonathan Thunder (Red Lake Ojibwe).
The committee selected five Picture Book Honor titles including: “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story,” written by Kevin Noble Maillard (Seminole Nation, Mekusukey Band), illustrated by Juana Martínez-Neal (Peruvian-American); “Birdsong,” written and illustrated by Julie Flett (Cree-Métis); “At the Mountain’s Base,” written by Traci Sorell (Cherokee), illustrated by Weshoyot Alvitre (Tongva/Scots-Gaelic); “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga,” written by Traci Sorell (Cherokee), illustrated by Frané Lessac; and “Raven Makes the Aleutians,” adapted from a traditional Tlingit story and illustrated by Janine Gibbons (Haida, Raven of the Double-Finned Killer Whale clan, Brown Bear House).
The Middle Grade Book winner is “Indian No More,” written by Charlene Willing McManis (Umpqua/Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde) with Traci Sorell (Cherokee), cover art by Marlena Myles (Spirit Lake Dakota, Mohegan, Muscogee Creek).
The committee selected two Middle Grade Book Honor titles including: “I Can Make This Promise,” written by Christine Day (Upper Skagit), with cover art by Michaela Goade (Tlingit, Kiks.ádi clan, Steel House); and “The Grizzly Mother,” written by Hetxw’ms Gyetxw (“Brett D. Huson,” Gitxsan), illustrated by Natasha Donovan (Métis Nation of British Columbia).
The Young Adult Book winner is “Hearts Unbroken,” written by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Muscogee).
The committee selected four Young Adult Book Honor titles including: “Surviving the City,” written by Tasha Spillett (Nehiyaw-Trinidadian), illustrated by Natasha Donovan (Métis Nation of British Columbia); “Reawakening Our Ancestors’ Lines: Revitalizing Inuit Traditional Tattooing,” gathered and compiled by Angela Hovak Johnston (Inuk), with photography by Cora De Vos (Inuk); “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States for Young People,” written by Debbie Reese (Nambé Owingeh) and Jean Mendoza adapted from the adult book by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz; and “Apple in the Middle,” written by Dawn Quigley (Ojibwe, Turtle Mountain Band) .