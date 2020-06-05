You are the owner of this article.
Greater St. Louis Book Fair canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic
Greater St. Louis Book Fair canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Greater St. Louis Book Fair

Aimee Elliott, 33, of Vinita Park, looks through books with her children, Anouk (far left), 4, Ryu, 7, and Indi, 7 months. The Greater St. Louis Book Fair in the Ballas Road parking garage of West County Center on Sunday, May 1, 2016. The book fair has been in operation since 1950. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

Organizers have canceled the Greater St. Louis Book Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on the event's Facebook page.

"The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff is our top priority," the post said. The fair, described as the Midwest's largest charity book fair, was scheduled to be June 25 to 28 at Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park in Ballwin. Citing restrictions on gatherings larger than 50 people, the fair's site said they hope to announce a new date in 2021.

At home pick-ups are also suspended at this time. They will resume accepting donations in Little Book Houses on June 30.

The friends group of the St. Charles City-County Library had already canceled its summer book fair.

Since 1950, the fair has been a spring destination event for book lovers and collectors. Volunteers collect more than 1 million new, gently used, and rare items from individuals, estates, businesses, and other organizations. Fair proceeds assist local education and literacy programs with operational expenses, student aid, and other financial needs.

