Greater St. Louis Book Fair reschedules for June

The annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair, the area's oldest and biggest, has rescheduled to June 25-28 at Queeny Park’s Greensfelder Recreation Complex.
The fair had been planned to start April 16.
An annual event since 1950, proceeds from its sales of books, comics, DVDs, CDs and more benefit many local literacy and educational groups.
For more information: stlouisbookfair.org
Tags
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today