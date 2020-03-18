Greater St. Louis Book Fair reschedules for June

The annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair, the area's oldest and biggest, has rescheduled to June 25-28 at Queeny Park’s Greensfelder Recreation Complex.

The fair had been planned to start April 16.

An annual event since 1950, proceeds from its sales of books, comics, DVDs, CDs and more benefit many local literacy and educational groups.

For more information: stlouisbookfair.org

