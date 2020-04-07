If Tony Messenger can write poetry, you can, too

You don't have to be a poet laureate to write a few verses on Washington University's Life/Lines site. And if journalists are willing to give it a try, anybody can.
Late last month, Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger wrote a piece about different things people are doing to cope with the stress of self-isolation and the coronavirus outbreak. He said one correspondent was sending poetry "prompts" and urging people to use the words to write their own poems.
Tony wrote, "Amid the bad news being fed to us through a firehose on full blast, the poems were a distraction, an exercise of the mind, a way to find humanity in words."
Well, he's not the only one contemplating the quarantine through verse during April, National Poetry Month. Just today some three dozen or so people posted poems using the words "brick," "feet," "light," "river" and "small."
The poems this month are part of a project by the Center for the Humanities at Washington University. You don't have to be enrolled in the school; being a "friend" is enough. The website says:
"During the month of April (National Poetry Month), the Center for the Humanities invites you — whether you’re a published poet or you have never written a word of poetry in your life — to create short poems in response to a daily prompt. We hope this daily poetry practice will generate and sustain the Life/Lines among us. We also hope it will create a vibrant and lasting archive of how our faculty, staff, students and friends experienced these most unprecedented of times."
Tony got news of the poetry game from the son of the center's director, Jean Allman. The mother-son pair have responded to poetry prompts for years as a way to connect.
On the Life/Lines site, you don't have to post your name with the poem (I'm not sure I'd be as brave as Tony and put a poem in the paper or anywhere online). But plenty of folks have. Here's one responding to the prompts from April 6, nicely evoking the riverfront:
I remember when my feet
trod the brick paths,
nothing small about my expectations,
all the light in my home town
reflected off the Mississippi River.
— Sharon Bangert Corcoran
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.