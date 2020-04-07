If Tony Messenger can write poetry, you can, too

You don't have to be a poet laureate to write a few verses on Washington University's Life/Lines site. And if journalists are willing to give it a try, anybody can.

Late last month, Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger wrote a piece about different things people are doing to cope with the stress of self-isolation and the coronavirus outbreak. He said one correspondent was sending poetry "prompts" and urging people to use the words to write their own poems.

Tony wrote, "Amid the bad news being fed to us through a firehose on full blast, the poems were a distraction, an exercise of the mind, a way to find humanity in words."

Well, he's not the only one contemplating the quarantine through verse during April, National Poetry Month. Just today some three dozen or so people posted poems using the words "brick," "feet," "light," "river" and "small."