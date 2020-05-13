Indie booksellers in St. Louis have no plans to reopen next week

Booksellers in St. Louis city and county have no plans to reopen next week, when some restrictions on businesses are loosening.
Left Bank Books in the Central West End sent an email statement saying it will not reopen to walk-in traffic May 18:
"We are taking CDC guidelines very seriously. Because we care about your health and ours, we will only open to foot traffic when we are confident that we can safely follow best practices, not over-crowd, and not compromise the browsing experience to the point it becomes too stressful for all involved.
"We look forward to the date when we can share books with you in person again. Until then, we thank you for shopping local. In return for our service to you, you are doing St. Louis’s economy and health care infrastructure a great service by staying home, staying safe, and shopping locally online."
The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves also says on its website that it will not be open for browsing; likewise for Subterranean Books in University City. EyeSeeMe, which sells African American children's titles in University City, also has no hours planned for next week.
A worker at Barnes & Noble in Ladue said he did not believe any of the chain stores in St. Louis would be ready to have hours until closer to the end of the month. The Barnes & Noble in Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters does have some limited hours.
In St. Charles, Main Street Books began opening for browsing May 4: buyers make appointments during the week. The store requires masks and only allows 10 or few people in at a time. During its weekend hours, some walk-ins are allowed.
Although not open to in-store browsing, the stores in St. Louis and county all accept online orders and may offer curbside pickup or delivery. Most of the stores have been closed for almost eight weeks due to the coronavirus restrictions.
