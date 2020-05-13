Indie booksellers in St. Louis have no plans to reopen next week

Booksellers in St. Louis city and county have no plans to reopen next week, when some restrictions on businesses are loosening.

Left Bank Books in the Central West End sent an email statement saying it will not reopen to walk-in traffic May 18:

"We are taking CDC guidelines very seriously. Because we care about your health and ours, we will only open to foot traffic when we are confident that we can safely follow best practices, not over-crowd, and not compromise the browsing experience to the point it becomes too stressful for all involved.

"We look forward to the date when we can share books with you in person again. Until then, we thank you for shopping local. In return for our service to you, you are doing St. Louis’s economy and health care infrastructure a great service by staying home, staying safe, and shopping locally online."