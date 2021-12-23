Jane Henderson's most memorable stories from 2021: books, Ted Simmons, 'bad guys' and Karens

Books and art were among the topics I wrote about for features sections this year.
But that isn't all: A few "bad guys" — and women named Karen who have been called worse — also spoke about how they feel.
Here are my five most memorable stories:
St. Louis County Library clears hurdle to replace aging headquarters with large, modern branch
Better than Siri: Real readers bring audiobooks to life
Cop infiltrates St. Louis girls school in new novel by Irene Hannon
Bestselling books for the week that ended Dec. 12
My three book clubs: Towles' road trip, family dramas provide excellent getaways
1. When Ted Simmons was on the road as a Cardinals catcher, he scouted for art, a fairly rare hobby for ballplayers. This year, he and his fellow collector and wife, artist Maryanne Ellison Simmons, announced that more than 800 artworks, mostly contemporary prints, would go to the St. Louis Art Museum's collection. Read the story.
2. St. Louis politicians seem to ignore one of the area's biggest problems — even though the crime rate, employee pool and health outcomes are all affected: Black third-graders are far less likely to be proficient readers than other students, and it's true even in far west county. Some literacy groups, though, are trying to help. Read the story.
3. Some already knew that writer Ernest Hemingway married three women from St. Louis, one after the other. A book by a local writer delved more deeply into their relationships and the St. Louis friendships that also stayed with Hemingway for decades. Read the story.
4. Living history and war reenactments need more than winners and heroes to come to life. But why do some reenactors actually collect artifacts and like participating as the "bad guys" — and are onlookers less understanding today? Read the story.
5. The name Karen has become a code word in memes and jokes for loud-mouthed, obnoxious — even racist — women. Real Karens speak up about how they'd like people to stop using their name as a slur, with some women even joining online support groups. Read the story.
