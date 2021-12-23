Jane Henderson's most memorable stories from 2021: books, Ted Simmons, 'bad guys' and Karens

Books and art were among the topics I wrote about for features sections this year.

But that isn't all: A few "bad guys" — and women named Karen who have been called worse — also spoke about how they feel.

Here are my five most memorable stories:

1. When Ted Simmons was on the road as a Cardinals catcher, he scouted for art, a fairly rare hobby for ballplayers. This year, he and his fellow collector and wife, artist Maryanne Ellison Simmons, announced that more than 800 artworks, mostly contemporary prints, would go to the St. Louis Art Museum's collection. Read the story.