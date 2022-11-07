 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jon Hamm to interview Neil Gaiman for St. Louis Literary Award

Be ready to order tickets next February because this literary event will be a big one. Actor Jon Hamm will interview superstar writer Neil Gaiman when the later receives the St. Louis Literary Award.

The event will be April 13 at the Sheldon Concert Hall. Hamm previously interviewed another literary award winner, Michael Chabon, but pandemic shutdowns meant that 2020 event was virtual, with both men in their respective homes.

This time, the author of bestsellers such as "American Gods," "Stardust," "Coraline" and "The Sandman" will meet the actor from "Mad Men," "Baby Driver" and "Confess, Fetch."

Gaiman, best known for fantasy worlds created both in books for adults and younger readers, will join an impressive list of writers who have accepted the St. Louis Literary Award. Among them are Salman Rushdie, Zadie Smith, Joan Didion, Eudora Welty, John Updike and Chinua Achebe.

The tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 10.

The award is been presented annually by the St. Louis University Library Associates and honors a writer whose work "deepens our insight into the human condition and expands the scope of our compassion." 

Full disclosure: This reporter was a member of the committee that chose Gaiman this year for the award.

