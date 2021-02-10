Jon Hamm will interview Michael Chabon for St. Louis Literary Award event

Chabon's award ceremony was postponed last fall because of the pandemic. He'll still be in his home state of California, but now the virtual event will also feature Hamm as host. His actual location is a bit of a mystery as he's fitting in the event while working on acting projects.

Ted Ibur, executive director of the literary award, explained in an email why he thought Hamm would be a good fit to talk books with Chabon: "When I attended Jeff Tweedy's (lead singer of Wilco) book launch of his autobiography in 2018 at The Pageant theater with Jon Hamm serving as moderator, I made a mental note to keep Jon in mind as a potential moderator for a future award program. He was so engaging and did such a fantastic job of fleshing out Jeff's responses, but he also didn't steal the spotlight. When we selected Michael Chabon as the 2020 award recipient, a writer who has been so immersed in screenwriting in recent years and given that we were thrown into the virtual unknown, now seemed like the perfect time to reach out to Jon Hamm."