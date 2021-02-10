Jon Hamm will interview Michael Chabon for St. Louis Literary Award event

Perhaps there's an advantage to virtual events after all. How else would actor Jon Hamm and author Michael Chabon been able to meet in April for the St. Louis Literary Award?
Chabon's award ceremony was postponed last fall because of the pandemic. He'll still be in his home state of California, but now the virtual event will also feature Hamm as host. His actual location is a bit of a mystery as he's fitting in the event while working on acting projects.
The free event for the award, given by St. Louis University Library Associates, will be 7 p.m. April 15. Up to 1,000 households may register.
Ted Ibur, executive director of the literary award, explained in an email why he thought Hamm would be a good fit to talk books with Chabon: "When I attended Jeff Tweedy's (lead singer of Wilco) book launch of his autobiography in 2018 at The Pageant theater with Jon Hamm serving as moderator, I made a mental note to keep Jon in mind as a potential moderator for a future award program. He was so engaging and did such a fantastic job of fleshing out Jeff's responses, but he also didn't steal the spotlight. When we selected Michael Chabon as the 2020 award recipient, a writer who has been so immersed in screenwriting in recent years and given that we were thrown into the virtual unknown, now seemed like the perfect time to reach out to Jon Hamm."
Chabon is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay," which is being made into a series for Showtime. His other books include "Wonder Boys" (also a movie); "The Yiddish Policemen's Union" (which won several science fiction awards, including the Hugo); "Telegraph Avenue"; and "Moonglow" (National Book Critics Award finalist).
He's lead writer for “Star Trek: Picard,” and Chabon and his wife, Ayelet Waldman, are the writers and executive producers for the Netflix series "Unbelievable" as well as the forthcoming Showtime series.
Hamm, who grew up in St. Louis, earned a degree in English at the University of Missouri-Columbia. The sports fan and "Mad Man" star was here in 2016 to interview his friend Joe Buck onstage for Buck's memoir, "Lucky Bastard." Two years later, Hamm was onstage at the Pageant with musician Jeff Tweedy, talking about Tweedy's memoir "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)."
Smith is expected to appear in St. Louis to receive the 2021 award in the fall.
The St. Louis Literary Award has been given since 1967 (initially called the Messing Award). Early recipients include W.H. Auden, Tennessee Williams, Barbara Tuchman and Eudora Welty. More recent winners include Don DeLillo, Stephen Sondheim, Margaret Atwood and Edwidge Danticat. Writers have ranged from playwrights and historians to novelists and poets. The award is giving to living writers who agree to accept in person (or almost in person, à la Chabon).
Says Ibur: "Since its inception in 1967, the St. Louis Literary Award has always been about shining a spotlight on St. Louis as well as building additional financial support for the Saint Louis University Libraries. The University libraries play such an important role in our cultural, medical, and legal community both here and on our Madrid campus. Since the Literary Award ceremony and author craft talk has been such a great way for our community to directly connect with these amazing writers we bring in from all over the world, it was important to do something a little more out of the box for this year's virtual ceremony."