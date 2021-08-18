Jonathan Franzen will discuss upcoming book, 'Crossroads,' in livestream event

Author Jonathan Franzen may not visit his alma mater, Webster Groves high, this fall. But he will be talking about his next book via video.
Purchase of "Crossroads" from Left Bank Books will be required to access the event. The books will be pre-signed.
For the Oct. 7 event, which includes several indie bookstores, Franzen will be in conversation with Kathy Wang, author of "Family Trust" and "Impostor Syndrome."
Franzen is well-known for his stories of contemporary social realism, including "The Corrections," "Freedom," and "Purity."
His new book, which will be released Oct. 5, is the first in a trilogy. Here is information from the publisher:
"Jonathan Franzen's novels are celebrated for their unforgettably vivid characters and for their keen-eyed take on contemporary America. Now, in 'Crossroads,' Franzen ventures back into the past and explores the history of two generations. With characteristic humor and complexity, and with even greater warmth, he conjures a world that resonates powerfully with our own. ...
"It's December 23, 1971, and heavy weather is forecast for Chicago. Russ Hildebrandt, the associate pastor of a liberal suburban church, is on the brink of breaking free of a marriage he finds joyless — unless his wife, Marion, who has her own secret life, beats him to it. Their eldest child, Clem, is coming home from college on fire with moral absolutism, having taken an action that will shatter his father. Clem's sister, Becky, long the social queen of her high-school class, has sharply veered into the counterculture, while their brilliant younger brother Perry, who's been selling drugs to seventh graders, has resolved to be a better person. Each of the Hildebrandts seeks a freedom that each of the others threatens to complicate."