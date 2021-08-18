Jonathan Franzen will discuss upcoming book, 'Crossroads,' in livestream event

Author Jonathan Franzen may not visit his alma mater, Webster Groves high, this fall. But he will be talking about his next book via video.

Purchase of "Crossroads" from Left Bank Books will be required to access the event. The books will be pre-signed.

For the Oct. 7 event, which includes several indie bookstores, Franzen will be in conversation with Kathy Wang, author of "Family Trust" and "Impostor Syndrome."

Franzen is well-known for his stories of contemporary social realism, including "The Corrections," "Freedom," and "Purity."

His new book, which will be released Oct. 5, is the first in a trilogy. Here is information from the publisher:

"Jonathan Franzen's novels are celebrated for their unforgettably vivid characters and for their keen-eyed take on contemporary America. Now, in 'Crossroads,' Franzen ventures back into the past and explores the history of two generations. With characteristic humor and complexity, and with even greater warmth, he conjures a world that resonates powerfully with our own. ...