Knopf announces two new novels by Cormac McCarthy for fall

Two novels by Cormac McCarthy will be the "literary event of the year," according to publisher Knopf.

Scheduled to come out this fall, the first is called "The Passenger" and will make its debut Oct. 25. The second, "Stella Maris," is scheduled for Nov. 22. The following month, a boxed set of the two will go on sale Dec. 6.

McCarthy, who will be 89 when the novels go on sale, last published "The Road" in 2006.

"These extraordinary novels are unlike anything Cormac McCarthy has written before, and while both should be read and experienced separately, they represent two sides of the same narrative coin," Knopf Publisher Reagan Arthur said in a news release.

The novels, set eight years apart, tell the story of siblings Bobby and Alicia Western. Here is the release's description of the books:

"THE PASSENGER is the story of a salvage diver, haunted by loss, afraid of the watery deep, pursued for a conspiracy beyond his understanding, and longing for a death he cannot reconcile with God. 1980, Pass Christian, Mississippi: It is three in the morning when Bobby Western zips the jacket of his wetsuit and plunges from the boat deck into darkness. His divelight illuminates the sunken jet, nine bodies still buckled in their seats, hair floating, eyes devoid of speculation. Missing from the crash site are the pilot’s flightbag, the plane’s black box, and the tenth passenger. But how? A collateral witness to machinations that can only bring him harm, Western is shadowed in body and spirit—by men with badges; by the ghost of his father (one of the inventors of the bomb that melted glass and flesh in Hiroshima); and by his sister, the love and ruin of his soul. Traversing the American South, from the garrulous barrooms of New Orleans to an abandoned oil rig off the Florida coast, THE PASSENGER is a breathtaking novel of morality and science, the legacy of sin, and the madness that is human consciousness.

"ABOUT STELLA MARIS: STELLA MARIS is an intimate portrait of grief and longing, as a young woman in a psychiatric facility seeks to understand her own existence. 1972, Black River Falls, Wisconsin: Alicia Western, twenty years old, with forty thousand dollars in a plastic bag, admits herself to the hospital. A doctoral candidate in mathematics at the University of Chicago, Alicia has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and she does not want to talk about her brother Bobby. Instead, she contemplates the nature of madness, the human insistence on one common experience of the world; she recalls a childhood where, by the age of seven, her own grandmother feared for her; she surveys the intersection of physics and philosophy; and she introduces her cohorts, her chimeras, the hallucinations that only she can see. All the while, she grieves for Bobby, not quite dead, not quite hers. Told entirely through the transcripts of Alicia’s psychiatric sessions, STELLA MARIS is a searching, rigorous, intellectually challenging coda to THE PASSENGER, a philosophical inquiry that questions our notions of God, truth, and existence."

