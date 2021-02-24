Know a senior without internet? County library will lend 1,500 easy-to-use tablets

There are still a few more days for seniors to apply to borrow for a whole year a device that provides internet access.

The GrandPad is a way for adults over 75 to stay connected. It comes with built-in 4G LTE service that allows access to email, phone calls, video calls, photo sharing and Web surfing. Users do not need their own Wi-Fi.

Applicants must apply by Feb. 28 for one of 1,500 GrandPad tablets. They are being made available as a way to help close the digital divide for seniors, especially those with little technology experience.

According to the library: "There is no home internet connection required, no data contracts required, and no additional fees involved. Users are automatically set up with an email account that is ready to use on the device. GrandPad features large, colorful icons for easy navigation. Powerful, front facing speakers help improve communication for the hearing impaired. The device comes with a hands-free charging cradle, eliminating the need for hard-to-connect charging cords. Easy-to-use video calling and voice, email and text gives seniors multiple options for connecting with caregivers and families. A dedicated GrandPad support person is accessible 24/7/365 by simply touching the 'Help' button on the GrandPad home screen."