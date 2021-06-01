 Skip to main content
Lambda Literary Awards announce winners
Lambda Literary Awards

On the first day of Pride Month, the Lambda Literary Awards were announced, honoring LGBTQ writers and themes.

The awards, now more than 30 years old, were canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year they were held virtually. 

Here are this year's winners:

Lesbian Fiction

"Fiebre Tropical," Juli Delgado Lopera, Feminist Press

Gay Fiction

"Neotenica," Joon Oluchi Lee, Nightboat Books

Bisexual Fiction

"You Exist Too Much," Zaina Arafat, Catapult

Transgender Fiction

"The Thirty Names of Night," Zeyn Joukhadar, Atria Books

Bisexual Nonfiction

"Wow, No Thank You.": Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage

Transgender Nonfiction

"The Black Trans Prayer Book," J Mase III & Dane Figueroa Edidi, The Black Trans Prayer Book

LGBTQ Nonfiction

"The Lonely Letters," Ashon T. Crawley, Duke University Press

Lesbian Poetry

"Funeral Diva," Pamela Sneed, City Lights Books

Gay Poetry

"Guillotine," Eduardo C. Corral, Graywolf Press

Bisexual Poetry

"Salt Body Shimmer," Aricka Foreman, YesYes Books

Transgender Poetry

"I Love You and I'm Not Dead," Sade LaNay, Argos Books

Lesbian Memoir/Biography

"My Autobiography of Carson McCullers," Jenn Shapland, Tin House Books

Gay Memoir/Biography

"A Dutiful Boy: A Memoir of a Gay Muslim's Journey to Acceptance," Mohsin Zaidi, Square Peg

Lesbian Romance

"Written in the Stars," Alexandria Bellefleur, Avon Books

Gay Romance

"The Ghost and Charlie Muir," Felice Stevens, Self-published

LGBTQ Anthology

"Love after the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction," Joshua Whitehead, Arsenal Pulp Press

LGBTQ Children’s/Middle Grade

"King and the Dragonflies," Kacen Callender, Scholastic

LGBTQ Young Adult

"Flamer," Mike Curato, Henry Holt Books for Young Readers

LGBTQ Comics

"Apsara Engine," Bishakh Som, Feminist Press

LGBTQ Drama

"The Book of Mountains and Seas," Yilong Liu, New Conservatory Theatre Center

LGBTQ Erotica

"The Nerves," Lee Suksi, Metatron Press

LGBTQ Mystery

"I Hope You're Listening," Tom Ryan, Albert Whitman & Company

LGBTQ Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror

"Everyone on the Moon Is Essential Personnel," Julian K. Jarboe, Lethe Press

LGBTQ Studies

"Becoming Human: Matter and Meaning in an Antiblack World," Zakiyyah Iman Jackson, NYU Press

