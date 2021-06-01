Lambda Literary Awards announce winners

On the first day of Pride Month, the Lambda Literary Awards were announced, honoring LGBTQ writers and themes.
The awards, now more than 30 years old, were canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year they were held virtually.
Here are this year's winners:
Lesbian Fiction
"Fiebre Tropical," Juli Delgado Lopera, Feminist Press
Gay Fiction
"Neotenica," Joon Oluchi Lee, Nightboat Books
Bisexual Fiction
"You Exist Too Much," Zaina Arafat, Catapult
Transgender Fiction
"The Thirty Names of Night," Zeyn Joukhadar, Atria Books
Bisexual Nonfiction
"Wow, No Thank You.": Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
Transgender Nonfiction
"The Black Trans Prayer Book," J Mase III & Dane Figueroa Edidi, The Black Trans Prayer Book
LGBTQ Nonfiction
"The Lonely Letters," Ashon T. Crawley, Duke University Press
Lesbian Poetry
"Funeral Diva," Pamela Sneed, City Lights Books
Gay Poetry
"Guillotine," Eduardo C. Corral, Graywolf Press
Bisexual Poetry
"Salt Body Shimmer," Aricka Foreman, YesYes Books
Transgender Poetry
"I Love You and I'm Not Dead," Sade LaNay, Argos Books
Lesbian Memoir/Biography
"My Autobiography of Carson McCullers," Jenn Shapland, Tin House Books
Gay Memoir/Biography
"A Dutiful Boy: A Memoir of a Gay Muslim's Journey to Acceptance," Mohsin Zaidi, Square Peg
Lesbian Romance
"Written in the Stars," Alexandria Bellefleur, Avon Books
Gay Romance
"The Ghost and Charlie Muir," Felice Stevens, Self-published
LGBTQ Anthology
"Love after the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction," Joshua Whitehead, Arsenal Pulp Press
LGBTQ Children’s/Middle Grade
"King and the Dragonflies," Kacen Callender, Scholastic
LGBTQ Young Adult
"Flamer," Mike Curato, Henry Holt Books for Young Readers
LGBTQ Comics
"Apsara Engine," Bishakh Som, Feminist Press
LGBTQ Drama
"The Book of Mountains and Seas," Yilong Liu, New Conservatory Theatre Center
LGBTQ Erotica
"The Nerves," Lee Suksi, Metatron Press
LGBTQ Mystery
"I Hope You're Listening," Tom Ryan, Albert Whitman & Company
LGBTQ Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror
"Everyone on the Moon Is Essential Personnel," Julian K. Jarboe, Lethe Press
LGBTQ Studies
"Becoming Human: Matter and Meaning in an Antiblack World," Zakiyyah Iman Jackson, NYU Press