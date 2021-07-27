Laurell K. Hamilton event has more openings at Left Bank Books

More fans will be able to listen to Laurell K. Hamilton talk about her new book next month.

Left Bank Books had originally capped the Aug. 17 event at 500 attendees. Now it's opened it up to 1,500 more.

To receive an invite to the online event, readers must buy a copy of "A Terrible Fall of Angels" from the Central West End bookstore. The books will be pre-signed and will be mailed after the event, which is the novel's official release date. Purchasers must live in the United States and are limited to two copies.

Hamilton's supernatural thriller is book one in a new series (she's still writing, though, her popular Anita Blake books about the vampire hunter). "Angels" is Hamilton's first new series in two decades. In a recent interview, she also said she plans to write another novel in the Merry Gentry series (for more from that interview, see the Post-Dispatch's STLLife section on Aug. 15).

The online bookstore event will stream live to a private page, where you will be able to post questions. The store's Shane Mullen will moderate. For questions, contact the store at orders@left-bank.com.

