Left Bank Books announces in-store reopening for late April

Left Bank Books, the city's oldest independent bookstore, has announced its reopening for in-store shopping after being closed for most of a year.

The store will be open (with a 15-customer limit) starting at 10 a.m. April 24. That's Independent Bookstore Day, and it will be celebrate with an outside "Dance Party Storytime With Cliff" at 10:30 a.m., an outdoor young adult open mic at 1 p.m. and a virtual poetry event at 7 p.m. on its Facebook Live page.

During the day, customers can enter for a chance to win a $15 gift certificate. The store will also offer free shipping for online orders of $75.

After April 24, the store hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

The Euclid Avenue store will require masks and social distancing. Curbside pickups will still be available.

Although other St. Louis indie booksellers have have limited hours for months, Left Bank has been particularly cautious about reopening. In mid-October it had announced a few hours of appointment-only shopping; after Thanksgiving it closed again to in-store hours.