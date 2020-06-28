Left Bank Books removes J.K. Rowling's books from its shelves

Left Bank has sold thousands of Rowling's books since Harry Potter was introduced to the world in 1997. The store hosted a free block party, complete with themed snacks, costumes and children's activities, celebrating the series finale.

"It was one of the most magical memories I have of our 50 years" in business, Kleindienst said.

Her co-owner, Jarek Steele, identifies as transgender person and wrote in a statement that Rowling "has now tainted what for our family and our store was a beautiful experience."

The shop will still order books for customers who request them. The decision is not one of censorship, the statement said: "There are millions of books that aren't on our shelves. We curate. It's our job."

Since the "Harry Potter" series ended in 2007, Rowling has written adult mysteries under the name Robert Galbraith. Another children's book, "The Ickabog," is set to be released in November.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.