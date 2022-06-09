Library group again implores Wentzville school board to stop banning books

The Wentzville School District's latest incident of book banning is another "boondoggle" that hurts student learning, says a new letter from the Missouri Library Association to the district's school board.

"We are aware of your present predicament with the ACLU and federal courts, negative media coverage, and push back from all sides, and must assume that the extent of the aforementioned boondoggle is clear to you," the letter says, referring to the board vote to remove "Fun Home" by Alison Bechdel from the school's libraries.

The letter dated June 9 is addressed to school board President Daniel Brice and copies Curtis Cain and Danielle S. Tormala, the present and future district superintendents.

The letter is signed by members of the Missouri Library Association's Intellectual Freedom Committee. It criticizes the removal of "Fun Home," a graphic memoir about the author/illustrator's coming out as a lesbian and about her father, a closeted gay man. The book includes a sexual image of two women.

The committee writes, however, that "removing this work does not, certainly, protect LGBTQ+ youth, who need access to authentic representations of Queer experience to provide context for growing up in a predominantly 'straight' society, just as cis/heterosexual children benefit from perspectives like Bechdel’s that help them empathize with and understand the broader scope of human experience."

It also says: "We, the Intellectual Freedom Committee of the Missouri Library Association (MLA-IFC), would like to again formally express our concern as Missouri librarians and intellectual freedom advocates regarding your recent decision to remove Allison Bechdel’s Fun Home. As with the previous attempt to remove Toni Morrison’s work, this is an ill-founded and disingenuous attempt by a vocal minority to control access to diverse perspectives and experiences obfuscated by concerns about 'protecting children.'"

The ACLU continues to pursue a lawsuit against the school district, Anthony Rothert confirmed this week. Rothert, director of integrated advocacy at ACLU of Missouri, says a preliminary injunction submitted to the court focuses on the school district's overall policy rather than a specific title.

Washington University said in April that it would honor Bechdel with its 2022 International Humanities Prize, which will be presented in November along with $25,000.

