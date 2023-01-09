Library news: County gains 5th star; city starts food drive

St. Louis County Library starts the new year as a 5-star library, the top ranking from the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service.

The ranking is in the category of U.S. libraries with budgets over $30 million, and it is based on statistics from 2020, when the library was actually closed for much of the year because of the pandemic.

For several years, the county library system has had 4 stars. The stars are awarded based on nine categories: legal service area population, physical circulation, e-material circulation, library visits, program attendance, public computer users, wi-fi sessions, electronic retrievals and library website visits.

In addition to learning about its fifth star, the library last year was also named Missouri Library of the Year and received a National Medal for Library Service.

Eleven libraries in Missouri received stars in 2022 from the Library Journal; 43 Illinois libraries did so. The St. Louis Public Library, which is in the category of libraries with budgets from $10 million to $29.9 million, received 3 stars.

The city library has announced again that it is participating in a January food drive in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King. The library says "donations can be made to the 'We Can All Serve: MLK Food Drive' from January 3-31 at any of the 16 SLPL locations. Donations can be made during normal library hours."

Glass containers are not allowed, but donations can go beyond cans to include crackers, peanut butter and jelly, powdered milk, and baby care and personal care items. For more details, go to slpl.org.