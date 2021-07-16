Maestro Slatkin to discuss upcoming book at musical event at St. Louis County Library

After more than a year of virtual author events, the St. Louis County Library will host conductor Leonard Slatkin in person.

In a ticketed event, the former St. Louis Symphony Orchestra maestro will not only discuss a new book, he'll also bring some musicians with him.

Slatkin will discuss his third book, "Classical Crossroads: The Path Forward for Music in the 21st Century" with John Clare, general manager at Classic 107.3.

Slatkin will play Leroy Anderson's "The Typewriter" and a pre-recorded Slatkin-conducted performance of Charles Ives "Variations on America." In addition, the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis will offer a string quartet for live music.

Tickets are $45 for the Sept. 13 event; the cost includes a pre-signed copy of "Classical Crossroads." Slatkin will not sign materials at the event, which is at the library headquarters on South Lindbergh Boulevard. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2.