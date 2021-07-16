Maestro Slatkin to discuss upcoming book at musical event at St. Louis County Library

After more than a year of virtual author events, the St. Louis County Library will host conductor Leonard Slatkin in person.
In a ticketed event, the former St. Louis Symphony Orchestra maestro will not only discuss a new book, he'll also bring some musicians with him.
Slatkin will discuss his third book, "Classical Crossroads: The Path Forward for Music in the 21st Century" with John Clare, general manager at Classic 107.3.
Slatkin will play Leroy Anderson's "The Typewriter" and a pre-recorded Slatkin-conducted performance of Charles Ives "Variations on America." In addition, the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis will offer a string quartet for live music.
Tickets are $45 for the Sept. 13 event; the cost includes a pre-signed copy of "Classical Crossroads." Slatkin will not sign materials at the event, which is at the library headquarters on South Lindbergh Boulevard. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2.
VIP event cocktails with Slatkin from 5:30-6:30 p.m. are available at $150. All proceeds benefit the St. Louis County Library Foundation and the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis.
In "Classical Crossroads," which officially goes on sale Sept. 15, Slatkin discusses issues such as performance in the era of COVID-19, audience attendance, the lack of classical music in public education, broken audition systems, technology replacing live concerts, and diversity in the classical music world.