Main Street Books in St. Charles turned 30 years old on Monday, one of several independent bookstores that have withstood dramatic changes to publishing and selling in recent decades.

Its current owners, Emily Schroen and her parents, Ellen and Andy Hall, bought the store in early 2014. Main Street Books is at 307 South Main Street, a couple of blocks from its original location when it was founded during the Great Flood of 1993.

Schroen was excited to celebrate the store's upcoming anniversary earlier this month: "It's rare these days for a small business to make it to three decades, let alone an independent bookstore. Against all odds, we've survived the rise (and fall) of big box bookstores, the rise and dominance of online mega-retailers, a massive recession, a global pandemic and a thousand other things that would, by all metrics, crush a small, family-owned bookstore. But we are extremely grateful for both the hard work and foresight of our predecessors, who laid the groundwork for a strong customer base and a solid foundation in the community."

Schroen said she had never planned to be a bookstore owner but that "purchasing Main Street Books has remained one of the best decisions I've ever made."

Her family bought the store from Vicki Erwin, who was its second owner. Erwin, an author who is still writing books, decided to retire and close the store after about seven and a half years of ownership. She had purchased the store, which she said remained profitable, from Mary Fran Rash, who founded it in 1993 with Sharon Van Meter. Van Meter retired a couple of years later; Rash died in 2022.

Schroen's parents passed on to her a love of reading and books.

"The ability to take that love and passion and pass it along to the readers that come to Main Street Books for suggestions has been incredibly fulfilling," she said. The store and staff have made differences in the lives of the community, she said. "I think that is something for us to be very proud of."

In the past nine years, Schroen said, one of the biggest challenges has come from social media: "The number of people who get their book recommendations from Instagram and TikTok has gone up exponentially in the last few years, and we have had to make sure we are meeting those readers in their spaces. But in the ways of hand selling, enthusiasm from booksellers is still our greatest asset — if a bookseller loves a book, that enthusiasm is contagious for customers."

The bookseller has had a busy year: She and her husband's home has been undergoing renovations, and they are expecting a baby soon.

The oldest independent full-service bookstore in St. Louis is Left Bank Books in the Central West End. It was founded by graduate students at Washington University in 1969. Subterranean Books in University City is 23 years old, and the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves is 10. Longtime primarily used bookstores include Dunaway Books on South Grand and the Book House in Maplewood.