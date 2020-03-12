Major library systems in St. Louis, St. Charles cancel all events; buildings remain open

"Additionally, SLPL has closed the TapeScape exhibit at Central Library. We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment caused for our customers and look forward to returning to regular service as soon as possible.

"At this time, all SLPL locations remain open during regular hours. Recognizing that this is a rapidly evolving situation, SLPL’s Leadership Team is meeting daily to assess the situation. We are working in conjunction with the leadership teams at St. Louis County Library and St. Charles City-County Library to make coordinated decisions in the best interest of the public. Please check our website for updates."

Soon after the city library's news release, the county announced its cancellations, also saying:

"SLCL hopes to resume regular programs and services on April 1, but will adjust this timeline as needed based on the advice of public health officials.

"Patrons can access a variety of online resources remotely including eBooks, audiobooks, streaming content such as movies, TV shows and music, digital magazines, online classes and so much more. Learn how to access eMedia here. Get started with online learning here.

"SLCL branches remain open and continue to offer access to books, public computers, wi-fi, helpful staff and a variety of resources."

