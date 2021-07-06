Memorial scheduled Saturday for St. Louis writer John Lutz, who died in January

A memorial visitation is now planned for novelist John Lutz, who set some of his mystery stories in St. Louis.

Lutz died at 81 in January, when many people were maintaining self-quarantines for COVID-19. He had suffered from Lewy body dementia and had also tested positive for the coronavirus at one point before he died at a nursing facility in Chesterfield.

A memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday (July 10) at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, Lutz is survived by his children, Steven Lutz and Jennifer Lutz-Bauer; a sister, Jacqui Stoneman; a brother, Jim Lutz; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Murray, and sister, Jane Jones.

Lutz was a past president of the Mystery Writers of America and Private Eye Writers of America and had won awards and nominations from both groups. The author of some 50 novels, in 1995, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Private Eye Writers.

