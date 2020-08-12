You are the owner of this article.
Mid-County Branch of St. Louis County Library closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
Mid-County branch of St. Louis County library reopens

Balloons greeted patrons to the reopening of the St. Louis County Library's Mid-County branch, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

The Mid-County Branch of the St. Louis County Library in Clayton has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The branch, at 7821 Maryland Avenue, will be disinfected before reopening for curbside service, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

All St. Louis County libraries are offering curbside only service.

Employees at all locations are following guidelines such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and quarantining returned materials for 96 hours.

For updates, check slcl.org/reopening

 

