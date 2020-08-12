Mid-County Branch of St. Louis County Library closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Mid-County Branch of the St. Louis County Library in Clayton has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The branch, at 7821 Maryland Avenue, will be disinfected before reopening for curbside service, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
All St. Louis County libraries are offering curbside only service.
Employees at all locations are following guidelines such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and quarantining returned materials for 96 hours.
For updates, check slcl.org/reopening.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.