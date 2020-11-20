Missouri Historical Society will temporarily close research library

The Missouri History Museum remains open, but the historical society is temporarily closing its research center at 225 S. Skinker Boulevard.
Most-read stories in this section
-
Barack Obama's memoir is a masterful lament over the fragility of hope
-
'Shuggie Bain' writer Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize
-
Richard Burgin, writer, founder of prestigious journal, dies at 73
-
Touching short stories set in Missouri Ozarks evoke universal emotions
-
U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo to serve third 1-year term
The Library and Research Center will close Nov. 27 due to the increasing spread of the coronavirus.
Like the museum in Forest Park, the society's Soldiers Memorial Military Museum downtown remains open but at reduced capacity.
The MHS Library and Research Center staff will help researchers remotely. Anyone interested in historical research can contact library@mohistory.org.
Watch more
Shaun Turnbull explains to Cat Neville how he uses the barrel as a spice rack during Feast Magazine's Virtual Vine tasting event.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.