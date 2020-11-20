 Skip to main content
Missouri Historical Society will temporarily close research library
Missouri Historical Society will temporarily close research library

Missouri Historical Society's Library & Research Center

Missouri Historical Society's Library & Research Center. Photo from MHS.

The Missouri History Museum remains open, but the historical society is temporarily closing its research center at 225 S. Skinker Boulevard.

The Library and Research Center will close Nov. 27 due to the increasing spread of the coronavirus.

Like the museum in Forest Park, the society's Soldiers Memorial Military Museum downtown remains open but at reduced capacity.

The MHS Library and Research Center staff will help researchers remotely. Anyone interested in historical research can contact library@mohistory.org.

