Missouri's new poet laureate is KC-area writer

Missouri's sixth poet laureate is Maryfrances Wagner, who has published nine collections of poetry and taught high school and college for 30 years.

Gov. Mike Parson chose Wagner from among public nominations vetted by the Missouri Poet Laureate Committee, which was made up of four of the five previous poets laureate: Karen Craigo, Aliki Barnstone (2016-19), William Trowbridge (2012-16), and Walter Bargen (2008-10). (David Clewell, Missouri’s second laureate, 2010-12, died in February 2020.)

In a press release Thursday, Wagner said she'd "like to find ways to reach out to people who don't usually read poetry or even think they like it.”

Her poetry “is accessible in the best sense of the world — straightforward, lucid, concrete,” Trowbridge said. Wagner's term runs through June 2023.