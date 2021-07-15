Missouri's new poet laureate is KC-area writer

Missouri's sixth poet laureate is Maryfrances Wagner, who has published nine collections of poetry and taught high school and college for 30 years.
Gov. Mike Parson chose Wagner from among public nominations vetted by the Missouri Poet Laureate Committee, which was made up of four of the five previous poets laureate: Karen Craigo, Aliki Barnstone (2016-19), William Trowbridge (2012-16), and Walter Bargen (2008-10). (David Clewell, Missouri’s second laureate, 2010-12, died in February 2020.)
In a press release Thursday, Wagner said she'd "like to find ways to reach out to people who don't usually read poetry or even think they like it.”
Her poetry “is accessible in the best sense of the world — straightforward, lucid, concrete,” Trowbridge said. Wagner's term runs through June 2023.
Wagner's most recent book is "The Immigrants' New Camera" (2018). She has co-edited several poetry anthologies and the New Letters Review of Books, and has co-edited I-70 Review magazine since 2010. She has also helped coordinate, sponsor or participate in writing workshops, public readings, and literary and cross-cultural events, according to the Missouri Arts Council, which last year named her Individual Artist of the year in its annual awards.
Wagner taught English and creative writing at Raytown High School and University of Missouri–Kansas City.
The granddaughter of four Italian immigrants, Wagner often evokes family and Italian cooking in her work, such as this poem:
'When I Am In My Kitchen'
Under my palms, dough rises on Nonna’s breadboard.
Knives, dependable as good clocks, ease through
fish and avocado, chop onions or eggs into dice.
I mince and mash, sauté and stew,
sift and fold, wield spatulas and spoons.
With metal whips, I coax froth and foam.
I slip basil into marriages of garlic and oil,
know dash from smidgeon or pinch.
I grate and grind, zing zest, and flip.
I’m not afraid of cardamom and coriander, fennel
and bay. I tuck dill into hummus, know the ménage
of rosemary, safe and savory; cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.
I remember mother’s meringues, the melt