More e-books available to library patrons in St. Charles, St. Louis and county

The big area library systems are now more easily sharing access to e-books and audiobooks, giving St. Louis and St. Charles patrons more titles to check out.

A new lending agreement has been announced by St Charles City-County Library, St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library. Patrons no longer have to get a library card from one of the other systems to check out their e-media.

Library cards at any of the systems can be used to check out available e-books or audiobooks from the other libraries through OverDrive or the Libby app.

A key word is "available," though: Patrons of one system can't put a hold on e-media at another system. But as long as an e-book or audiobook is available, a patron can use any of the three systems' library cards to check out e-material instantly.

The lending agreement gives area library users access to over 180,000 e-book titles and more than 43,000 audiobooks.

Library patrons should go to the OverDrive page of their library's website. There will be a link for Partner Libraries at the top of the page where patrons can choose one of the other two library systems. This will direct the patron to one of the other library’s collections, where they can sign in using their library card and PIN.

Patrons needing help accessing these e-books can contact their library. More information for the St. Charles system is also here. For St. Louis County Library, see this page. For St. Louis Public Library's OverDrive page, click here.

According to news releases from the libraries: "Previous reciprocal agreements between area library districts have waived non-resident and transactional fees. These agreements were initiated by St. Louis area library districts to remove barriers for library patrons, resolve the confusion from patrons about library access and foster regional cooperation."

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.