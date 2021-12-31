My three book clubs: Reading averaged a book a week in 2021

Another year, another 30 book club meetings — most of which I attended. I set a goal to read 40 books in 2021 and beat my goal with 52 books. Memorable titles include Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway,” Ashley Audrain’s “The Push,” TJ Klune’s “The House in the Cerulean Sea,” Sue Monk Kidd’s “The Book of Longings” and Anne Tyler’s “The Accidental Tourist,” a classic from 1985 that I had never read. I am about halfway through Anthony Doerr’s “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” and that one is shaping up to be this year’s favorite.
According to Goodreads, I read 18,764 pages. More than 1,000 of those pages came in December with three thriller/mystery novels and one book that didn’t thrill me at all.
‘The Last Thing He Told Me’{h4}By Laura Dave{/h4}
What I thought • This book with a lovely cover caught my eye as a Goodreads Choice Award winner in the Mystery & Thriller category. I would label this book more mystery/family drama and less thriller, but nevertheless fast-paced and easy to finish quickly.
Owen Michaels has disappeared and left his new wife a single message: Protect her. The note clearly refers to Owen’s daughter Bailey, but why must Hannah, who isn’t Bailey’s favorite person, protect her? Meanwhile, the FBI arrests Owen’s boss, and Hannah finds a substantial, puzzling gift inside a locker. It seems neither Hannah nor Bailey knew Owen as well as they thought.
I’m not sure I would have picked this book to win that Goodreads award category, which also included “The Push” (see below), Colson Whitehead’s “Harlem Shuffle,” Paula Hawkins’ “A Slow Fire Burning” and Jean Hanff Korelitz’s “The Plot.” But Dave, who seems to write a lot of books about people with secrets, has intrigued me enough to add another title to my to-read list in 2022: “Eight Hundred Grapes.”
At book club • We all agreed this was a solid read, and while none of us was bored, we also weren’t enthralled. Many of the plot points were a bit far-fetched as well. Hannah’s character, including her interesting career as a woodturner, is well developed and compelling. Bailey was just a brat, and Hannah had much more patience than one book club member said she would.
Three members listened to the book on audio, and one was so enamored with the narrator’s voice that she looked her up. Maybe it was her Midwest cadence? Rebecca Lowman is a native of Springfield, Illinois, and a stage, film and TV performer. She has narrated more than 100 audiobooks.
‘Comfort and Joy’
{h4}By Kristin Hannah{/h4}
What I thought • “A holiday gift to treasure for years to come.”
“Hannah will touch the deepest corner of your heart.”
Reading these words on the book jacket (and as someone not very fond of Hallmark Channel movies), I was pretty sure this book wouldn’t reach the deepest corner of my heart.
I wasn’t wrong — sappy, cliched and a waste of the hours it took me to read this. I don’t always love Hannah’s books, but she is usually a reliable author.
In the story, it is just before Christmas, and Joy Candellaro is reeling, recently divorced from her husband, who cheated on her with her sister. Her sister is pregnant with the ex-husband’s baby and inviting Joy to toast the happy couple at their upcoming nuptials. In a state (as you can imagine!), Joy drives to the airport and buys a ticket to a town called Hope. Yep, Joy headed to a town called Hope. And don’t forget, it’s Christmas! But there’s no joy for Joy as the plane crashes on the way.
As Joy is lying on the ground, seemingly at death’s door, she sees visions of her dead mother — and then amazingly recovers and walks away from the wreckage. She miraculously stumbles upon a rundown inn, where she meets a little boy named Bobby, who has recently lost his own mother. He, of course, has a handsome father with a sexy Irish brogue. These are not spoilers; it all happens in the first few chapters. There is also a dramatic plot twist.
Some people might find this novel heartwarming, but it gave me no joy.
At book club • Book club members were more forgiving and recognized the book for what it was: a cheesy Christmas story. “My guess is that Kristin Hannah did not expect a book club to analyze this book too heavily,” one member said with a laugh. Not much of the conversation centered on the book.
The ending was magical, some readers thought, which was just fine and a Christmas “comfort.”
‘The Push’{h4}By Ashley Audrain{/h4}
What I thought • This story with a not-so-magical ending left me with chills.
In “The Push,” Blythe, in letters to her husband, tells of her struggles during the stress-filled days of parenting a newborn and her inability to connect to her daughter. Her family has a pattern of mental illness, and she worries that her own traumatic childhood has damaged her. But the birth of her second child, a son with whom she immediately forms a bond, makes her think there may be something not right with her daughter. But is it all in her head? Written in short, punchy chapters, “The Push” is unsettling and at times gut-wrenching.
At book club • I read this book in August and told others how much I enjoyed it, leading December’s host to pick it for discussion. As this was our annual holiday gathering, a book club with extra cheer (more food and booze than usual), a few members who had not read the book attended. That didn’t stop them from participating in a conversation about society’s pressures on mothers — many of which Blythe felt in her need to form a loving, and what is perceived as ideal, relationship with her daughter.
We have a lot of our own expectations and can feel inadequate, said one reader. It’s sometimes hard to find a balance between being a mother and being yourself, but that balance is necessary, another member said.
Those who read the book enjoyed the ending, including a member who exclaimed loudly via text — most of which is not printable here.
Bonus book
Mary, a chubby high school outcast, made it out of her hometown, transforming to “Ivy League Mary” after being accepted to Cornell. In “Nice Girls,” that comes to a crashing halt when she is expelled her senior year of college. Back home, embarrassed and ashamed, she finds a job at the local grocery store and shortly thereafter is involved in a mystery.
A former friend turned “mean girl” and current Instagram star has disappeared. The town turns out in droves to search for the beautiful young woman. Meanwhile, Mary discovers another missing girl case. She is Black and was labeled a runaway. Could there be a connection?
This thriller is a page-turner, and I enjoyed the first three-fourths of it, despite Mary’s grating personality. Catherine Dang’s debut novel had potential, delving into policing disparities between races and social status, but the over-the-top, rather bizarre ending dampened my enthusiasm.