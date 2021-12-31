My three book clubs: Reading averaged a book a week in 2021

“Hannah will touch the deepest corner of your heart.”

Reading these words on the book jacket (and as someone not very fond of Hallmark Channel movies), I was pretty sure this book wouldn’t reach the deepest corner of my heart.

I wasn’t wrong — sappy, cliched and a waste of the hours it took me to read this. I don’t always love Hannah’s books, but she is usually a reliable author.

In the story, it is just before Christmas, and Joy Candellaro is reeling, recently divorced from her husband, who cheated on her with her sister. Her sister is pregnant with the ex-husband’s baby and inviting Joy to toast the happy couple at their upcoming nuptials. In a state (as you can imagine!), Joy drives to the airport and buys a ticket to a town called Hope. Yep, Joy headed to a town called Hope. And don’t forget, it’s Christmas! But there’s no joy for Joy as the plane crashes on the way.