New letter campaigns speak out against widespread book bans in Missouri

With hundreds of books banned in Missouri schools this year, the removals are being newly criticized by librarians and authors, including such high-profile writers as Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, Lois Lowry, Laurie Halse Anderson and Art Spiegelman.

An open letter by PEN America on Wednesday has a growing list of signers who criticize the state's removal of titles including art history texts such as "Leonardo and the Last Supper" and graphic literature takes on classics such as "The Giver" and "The Handmaid's Tale."

Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs at PEN America, said in a news release that "even amid an avalanche of book bans this fall, the removals in Missouri stand out." PEN counts about 300 books banned from Missouri schools as of Nov. 15.

The removals this year are in response to fears regarding a new law (SB 775) that threatens misdemeanor charges against any school official “providing explicit sexual material to a student.”

In September, Post-Dispatch education reporter Blythe Bernhard detailed which school districts in the St. Louis area were removing books and which were not. The PEN figures do not include some of those districts that have removed books.

The law allows exceptions for books in which explicit images are educational or have artistic and literary value, and some of the books PEN lists were pulled from school shelves for "review."

This week, PEN's Friedman stated: "These districts — and likely others — have deputized themselves censors, sweeping up in a dragnet all manner of educational materials often with little documented justification. These districts seemingly sought to purge any potentially offending visual material to avoid running afoul of the new law. In so doing, they have cast aside the rights of students to read and learn, as well as the fundamental mission of public education and school libraries.”

Also this week, the St. Charles City-County Library sent a message to patrons urging them to provide feedback on a new administrative rule proposed by the secretary of state that targets public libraries in the state, thus widening the possibility of more book banning.

Rule 15 CSR 30-200.015 means public libraries could lose state funding if they did not “institute measures to protect minors from non-age-appropriate materials.”

Like schools, public librarians already have standards and ways to group materials by age. They also already have procedures in place for visitors to challenge materials.

The St. Charles library says:

"The St. Charles City-County Library, like all public libraries, was founded on the notion that all citizens should have free and equal access to materials regardless of their origin, age, background, or views. No citizen should be able to decide for another what is appropriate for them. In the case of children, we too believe that decision should rest solely with their parents or guardians. We also believe that parents or guardians are the ones who must be responsible for that oversight, not the Library."

It says the new rule not only could be a financial burden, but it also is a "politicized action to address a purported problem that is not widespread in day-to-day public library operation."

It tells patrons that feedback to the secretary of state's proposal is being accepted between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 and must include “15 CSR 30-200.015” in the subject line.

The library provides addresses for comments:

Office of the Missouri Secretary of State, PO Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

Email Address: comments@sos.mo.gov

Subject line: 15 CSR 30-200.015

