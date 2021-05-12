New library branch open in Wentzville; another nears debut in Eureka

A library with a drive-thru window opened in Wentzville Monday, and Eureka will soon get its first full-service branch.

Cliff View branch, part of the St. Charles City-County Library, takes over a former coffee cafe Six North Cafe. It is at 10 Cliff View Drive near Interstate 70 and Hwy Z.

The branch has a covered outdoor patio, a first for the library system. Patrons can both drop off materials and pick up reserved books using the drive-thru although the branch itself is open for visitors, as are other St. Charles libraries.

In a press release last year, the library said: "At 3,300 square feet, the space will be flexible and adaptive with movable shelving units, a multipurpose room featuring sliding glass walls, and portable computing stations that give customers the opportunity to work anywhere in the Library. Classes and events for all ages will be offered in the branch. In addition, the space will have a focus on self-service, with after-hours lending, returns, and public computing available. It will house a collection of approximately 6,600 items."