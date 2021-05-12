New library branch open in Wentzville; another nears debut in Eureka

A library with a drive-thru window opened in Wentzville Monday, and Eureka will soon get its first full-service branch.
Cliff View branch, part of the St. Charles City-County Library, takes over a former coffee cafe Six North Cafe. It is at 10 Cliff View Drive near Interstate 70 and Hwy Z.
The branch has a covered outdoor patio, a first for the library system. Patrons can both drop off materials and pick up reserved books using the drive-thru although the branch itself is open for visitors, as are other St. Charles libraries.
In a press release last year, the library said: "At 3,300 square feet, the space will be flexible and adaptive with movable shelving units, a multipurpose room featuring sliding glass walls, and portable computing stations that give customers the opportunity to work anywhere in the Library. Classes and events for all ages will be offered in the branch. In addition, the space will have a focus on self-service, with after-hours lending, returns, and public computing available. It will house a collection of approximately 6,600 items."
Meanwhile, St. Louis County Library will open its new Eureka Hills branch, 500 Workman Road, at 9 a.m. June 2.
It replaces a library with the same name that is in a leased space at 156 Eureka Towne Center. The old location will permanently close Saturday (May 15).
The new Eureka Hills will have more than double the space, going from about 6,500 square feet to more than 15,000. It will hold more than 60% more books, DVDs and other materials. McBride & Sons donated $100,000 to help fund the children’s area, which will have carpeted reading nooks, interactive learning stations and computers.
The library also has an outdoor patio, three private study rooms, a meeting room, teen space and more. Designed by Arcturis, its construction budget was $6.5 million.