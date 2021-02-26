Nominations open for next Missouri poet laureate

Missouri's next poet laureate will be announced in July, but first the Missouri Arts Council is seeking nominations. The deadline for nominations is March 22.

The next laureate will be the sixth person to hold the post and is charged with fostering the art, reading and writing of poetry and encouraging literacy. "The Missouri Poet Laureate enriches the lives of residents by sharing and promoting poetry through public appearances, readings, workshops, and digital and social media," the arts council says on its website.

Karen Craigo of the Springfield area is the current laureate, which is usually a two-year term. The laureate is required to be 25 years or older, to show evidence of poetic achievements and to be able to reach statewide audiences. (It's unclear if that will include travel this year.) Poets are encouraged to nominate themselves.

For more information on guidelines, responsibilities and the application, go to missouriartscouncil.org/nominate-missouri-poet-laureate.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.