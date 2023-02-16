The St. Louis County Library has added free access to the cooking and recipe files of the New York Times.

One doesn't even have to have a library card to access the site (which usually charges individuals about $40 a year). A spokesperson for the county library, Jennifer McBride, said the Times cooking database can be accessed up to 67,000 times a year through the library.

The annual cost for the library is about $6,000 and came out of the library's database budget, which includes electronic resources such as Libby. (To access the Post-Dispatch's online recipes, one must use a library computer and have a staff member log into STLtoday.com.)

To access the Times site and its 19,000 or so recipes, here are the library instructions:

Users can redeem a code for digital access by visiting www.slcl.org/content/new-york-times-cooking. The code lasts for 24 hours. At the end of the 24 hours, patrons can repeat the process and receive another code. First-time users will need to create an account or login to access New York Times Cooking. You do not need a St. Louis County Library card to utilize this service.

In addition to NYT Cooking, SLCL offers cookbooks, magazines and databases for the culinary curious. More information can be found at slcl.org.

In the meantime, the St. Charles City-County Library also loans specialty baking pans, cookie cutters, air fryers and other items to patrons. See its specialty library of "things" here.

St. Charles branches will be providing COVID boosters in February and March. Insurance cards are not required, and the boosters are free. One is this afternoon, but call to see if appointments are available. This from a library news release:

The St. Charles City-County Library and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health are partnering to offer FREE COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in February and March from 4-6 p.m at the following branches:

Boone's Trail: Feb. 16, 636-398-6200

Middendorf-Kredell: Feb. 21, 636-978-7926

Kathryn Linnemann: March 9, 636-946-6294

Spencer Road: March 14, 636-441-0522

Deer Run: March 23, 636-978-3251

Call your preferred branch to make an appointment or for more information.

Both Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters are now available for anyone ages 5 (6 for Moderna) and up, as long as it has been at least two months since their last booster or after completing their primary series.

Photo ID and health insurance information are NOT necessary. Walk-ins will also be accepted while supplies last.