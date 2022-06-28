Osage poet Carter Revard will be remembered Wednesday at Washington U.

Carter Revard, a poet who grew up on an Osage reservation, received a Rhodes scholarship and became an English professor at Washington University, will be remembered at 2 p.m. June 29.

Revard died Jan. 3 at age 90. His memorial, in the Women's Building Formal Lounge on the campus of Washington University, will "celebrate his life, share stories, and reflect on the great impact he had on this community," the university says in a press release.

Carter taught in the university's English department for over 30 years, retiring in 1997. He published scholarship on Middle English poetry and was especially known for his research on the medieval manuscript known as Harley 2253.

He was also “by most accounts the most significant American Indian poet from Oklahoma,” according to the Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture. He wrote poetry with some Native America themes, while sometimes using forms known to medieval writers.

Carter's collections include: "Ponca War Dancers" (1980), "Cowboys and Indians, Christmas Shopping" (1992), "An Eagle Nation" (1993), and "How the Songs Come Down" (2005); as well as essays, "Family Matters, Tribal Affairs" (1998), and a mixed-genre memoir, "Winning the Dust Bowl" (2001).

More information about Revard is in his obituary.

