Photographer's 'Quickies' are actually written snaps of life

St. Louis art photographer Don P. Marquess has written 47 brief essays and packed them together as “Quickies.”

Each essay has about the same length (if not the same talent) as a column by Bill McClellan.

Throughout the pages, Marquess tells of dealing with celebrities like Jack Buck, John Rooney, Burt Lancaster, Henry Mancini and so forth, even referring to many of them as a friend. Some readers will envy Marquess’ access to big names; others will sigh that he drops so many of those names. (Among them: the pirate William Kidd, apparently the author’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather.)

Some of Marquess’ quickies are genuinely funny. Trouble is, many of the funniest are too raunchy to quote here. (Even so, one of the quickies recounts an accidental but wildly funny double entendre uttered by Harry Caray to Buck — and broadcast across the entire Cardinals baseball network.)

The book also suffers from sloppy copy-editing, some of it grammatical and some factual. (Since when does Alton sit along the Missouri River?)