Publisher cancels two more bookstore visits planned for Jeanine Cummins

Two more bookstore events have been canceled for Jeanine Cummins, who was to appear Sunday at the Ethical Society of St. Louis.
On Saturday night, Left Bank Books canceled Cummins' talk about her new novel, "American Dirt." The bookstore cited criticism from Latinx readers who feel the book doesn't adequately represent Mexican culture and who have criticized the attention and money it has received.
On Monday, Publishers Weekly reported that now Flatiron Books (not the bookstores) had canceled Cummins' appearance at Warwick's in La Jolla, California, scheduled for Monday night, and at Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena, scheduled for Tuesday.
Over the weekend, a book buyer for Warwick's was quoted in the New York Times:
"The store’s book buyer, Adrian Newell, said there had been no backlash from customers and added that the 'vitriol' in some of the critiques made her uncomfortable.
Jeanine Cummins has been put on the defense for new Oprah pick, "American Dirt."
“'It’s better to get the story out, and the messenger is not always the one you would pick right away,' Ms. Newell said."
An event Saturday with Cummins in Nashville, Tennessee, apparently went smoothly. Author Ann Patchett introduced the author at her store, Parnassus.
Heated debated in comments have followed stories by the Post-Dispatch, as well as the Times and Publishers Weekly.
Some bookstore owners are now making efforts to "protect" Cummins, according to PW:
"A few of the indies on the American Dirt tour circuit that PW was able to reach on Sunday reported that they were taking steps to protect Cummins and to prevent disruptions to their event by adding security that one store said had been requested. But Pamela Klinger-Horn of Excelsior Bay Books, which is hosting Cummins and three other authors on Feb. 7 at an offsite venue as part of its Literature Lovers' Night Out series, said that organizers are proceeding as usual. Klinger-Horn added that the police can arrive 'in an instant' if need be to the suburban Minneapolis church in which the event will take place."