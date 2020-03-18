Puritans enter 21st century: Left Bank plans virtual talk Thursday with author of 'Beheld'

Of dozens of author events canceled for the immediate future, Left Bank Books has manage to reschedule at least one.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the bookstore's Shane Mullen will chat with author TaraShea Nesbit about "Beheld" on Facebook live.

The shortish novel is based on the true killing of a Plymouth colony resident in 1630. One John Billingham, who had a reputation as a complainer and whose family was considered troublesome, shot a neighbor.

Nesbit reimagines the story to make us understand, at least to some extent, Billingham's anger and frustration with the colony's leaders. (He's still rather a jerk, but seems to have some valid complaints.)

Other historical figures such as William and Alice Bradford play roles in the novel. Famously, William Bradford's first wife, Dorothy, "fell off" the Mayflower when it finally arrived in the New World.

In the 19th century, that accident was suggested at least once to be suicide, a possibility that appears in this novel, too.