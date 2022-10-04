Rep. Cori Bush writes of abuse, activism and transformation in new memoir, 'The Forerunner'

Rep. Cori Bush knew her memoir could be brutal. Brutal to write, brutal to read.

While working on it, she says, she "cried and cried and cried."

Yet she didn't want her troubled years — which, she writes, were marked by rape, abuse and lack of money — to be more than readers could bear.

She had borne them, as many voters knew. They elected the Democrat, the first Black Congresswoman from Missouri, to represent the state's 1st District. But too many details of assault, abortions, even bullets, might come off as sensational or overwhelming.

"Not everything made it into the book," she said recently, talking from Washington. "I wanted to tell my story, but I wanted to relate it to policy and why I push as hard as I do in the areas I do."

Bush's "The Forerunner," on sale Oct. 4, is markedly different from most political memoirs. Others may also recount struggles, but they often center on war service, a way to show heroism and toughness. Bush's memoir is also a tale of toughness, but it involves domestic trauma, lack of health care, minimum wage and police violence. Her battles are closer to home, and more prevalent, than distant military theaters.

Critics may think Bush brought some problems on herself by her choice of men. She admits to a period when she was a bit of "gold digger" and a drinker. Later, after turning to God, the registered nurse may raise eyebrows when divulging that she believes in faith healing.

But she understands how difficult it can be for people to extricate themselves from abusive relationships. In her book, she affirms readers who have struggled, whether with money, abuse or housing. She repeats an affirmation like a mantra: "I love you."

'My story'

Bush, 46, says by phone that "people don't often disclose to their own friends or family about the trauma they endure." They are taught to "put their best foot forward." She's fine with those who don't want to disclose problems, but Bush says that hearing about others' troubles has helped her.

She opens "The Forerunner," with her account of how a local faith leader raped Bush, then 40 and a mother of two, while showing her a house he had for rent. She doesn't include his name and uses a pseudonym for many men, including her ex-husband and an ex-partner who shot at Bush as she ran from him. Some of the places Bush has worked are also referred to by pseudonyms, which may confuse St. Louis readers ("Holy Cross Hospital"?).

Of her ex-husband, Bush says: "I don't want people going after him. I'm telling my story. He has his own life to live." Even the man who threatened her life is not identified by his real name. "He has gone to prison and served his time," Bush says. "He lives a quiet life now, his family told me."

Like many women have, she confirms how hard it was to get out of an abusive relationship: "You don't know that's what you are walking into until you are too deep in," she says. She was never strong enough to overpower a male attacker, but says: "There was never a time when I didn't fight back." One boyfriend vowed to kill Bush's father if she wouldn't return to him. Cherished family members like her father are identified by their names, and Bush's childhood sounds happy and secure. Her father, Errol, was a meat cutter and an alderman in Northwoods, where he and his wife, Barbara, bought a house with a yard. "All of the parents on the street knew us kids, and it was easy to be in trouble with any one of them," she writes. "Northwoods was a village."

She liked going to Velvet Freeze, riding a Big Wheel and playing teacher with her dolls. Although she wanted a Strawberry Shortcake poster, her father preferred images of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other Black leaders and filled the house with books on African-American heroes.

Because Errol Bush was an alderman, and later mayor, young Cori went to board meetings with him and knocked on doors campaigning. "I grew up around politics and public service," she writes.

She attended a Catholic grade school, Ascension, although Sunday services were spent at the First Free Will Baptist Church.

Bush writes that her first semester of high school was in a primarily white, Catholic all-girls school. But she found students and teachers unfriendly, even racist, and Bush transferred to Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School.

Bush then writes about an early boyfriend and how on a church trip, a different boy forced himself on her when she was 17 and just out of high school. She was "ashamed" and feared she had "miscommunicated" with the rapist. She chose to have an abortion after the attack resulted in pregnancy, and instead of attending college, she stayed at home, feeling emotionally numb and going to work at a hardware store and a Dollar General.

Another abortion takes place a year or so later, and Bush describes how she had second thoughts about the procedure at the clinic. She writes that she told the nurse, "I don't want to do this," but the doctor went ahead with the procedure. Her concerns were ignored, she writes, and although furious, "I couldn't find my voice."

Transformation

In "Part Two" of Bush's memoir, she is a divorced mom of two children. She has a low-paying job but has moved on from a series of abusive men and a husband who hadn't "pulled his weight."

In 2005, Bush is accepted into nursing school and becomes a registered nurse. She also becomes active in a spiritual community, finding a faith leader who treats her with respect.

At a revival service, she writes, she's touched by the Holy Spirit and lies on the floor for three hours as if "a cleansing were taking place inside me."

As Bush's life is transformed again, she quits a nursing job and takes to St. Louis streets to pray for healing others. One time, she writes, she sees a woman with visible tumors on her body. Bush puts her hands on one and prays, and "the tumor shrank along with the others on her body."

This is a part of her life, Bush says, that she has mostly discussed in religious venues. "I haven't talked about it in political circles."

By 2014, Bush has created her own ministry when she learns of a police shooting in Ferguson. With the death of Michael Brown, she joins protesters and becomes active in the civil rights movement.

Part Three of the memoir follows more than a year of protests as Bush gains experience speaking out in crowds and for social justice issues. At a civil rights convention in Louisiana, she becomes energized when she hears Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont affirming that "Black lives matter."

Political success

Bush aims big when her first political candidacy is for the Senate in 2016. She loses the Democratic primary to Jason Kander, but by 2020 she is vigorously challenging the longtime U.S. Rep. William "Lacy" Clay in a primary for the 1st District.

Clay's campaign sends out a flier mentioning that Bush had been evicted from homes three times and once had her nursing license suspended. Bush writes: "These were true but to be used this way illustrated to me just how out of touch Clay's team was. They had no idea what it meant to be low income and resource poor."

Clay's strategy backfired, she writes. It triggered more support for her from people who understood Bush's travails.

In the prologue to her memoir, she writes that she's sharing her "truth because I feel an urgency to put my mind, my body, and my reputation on the line to make sure our communities get what we need. I hope that by being open about my own journey, I can help ease others' pain."

Her story is not an anomaly, she says, and as a legislator she feels responsible to "dismantle the systems of violence that too often cause that hurt."

Although the memoir ends before she takes office, Bush says in an interview that she's found being a member of Congress surprising in several ways.

She "expected there to be chaos," along with long days and very hard votes.

"What I didn't expect was the welcome I received at Congress."

She was told nobody wanted an activist in Congress, but she felt very welcome and says that "there have been disagreements, but it's no different from any other job I've worked. It doesn't mean we can't talk again. You move on."

Still, Bush doesn't necessarily expect to stay in the House for 20 years. She just says she'll see. She has already won this year's Democratic primary, so re-election to the House in November is expected. Her book is unlikely to affect the election one way or another.

But she knows the memoir is for a just purpose: "If it helps save one life, it will be worth it."