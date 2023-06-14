If the phrase “Illinois baseball” brings to mind ivy-covered walls and friendly confines, this book will teach you a lot about pitchers and catchers and hitters who toiled long ago, far from Wrigleyville.

Robert D. Sampson has pored over accounts of baseball games — or, to be more accurate, base ball games — played throughout Illinois in the sport’s infancy, the years after the Civil War. The result, “Ballists, Dead Beats and Muffins,” provides a wealth of detail about the origins of the Illinois game and the teams who played it from Chicago down south to Cairo and nearly every town in between.

The game as played in the 1860s is generally recognizable but different in many ways. Scores routinely reached double digits — one game between the Greenville Independent Base Ball Club and a visiting team from St. Louis ended 70-20, with Greenville on top — and base ball became increasingly popular, though not everyone joined the bandwagon. An editor in Belleville put it this way:

“We don’t know as anyone has any objections to our young people playing base ball to their heart’s content, but we do not think the general public quite so deeply interested in it as the players themselves. Indeed, the game has fast become a national nuisance and we do not feel disposed to add much fuel to the flame.”

Despite such indifference, interest in base ball grew, until it became less of a casual pastime and more of a business. As amateur enthusiasm gave way gradually to professional teams, their ability to win raised the stakes, in terms of both dollars and bragging rights.

Sampson notes that “the success or failure of a local club could reflect on a community’s self-image, especially in a time of local boosterism. With that identification came challenges. A leisure activity took on more importance than usual. Winning gained a higher priority, raising the costs of failure. Losing could mean public humiliation. As competition increased, aligning with civic pride and criticism, the old game lost part of its allure. And as winning became paramount, the game’s joy and fun receded.”

Though some women and Blacks tried to drum up enthusiasm for their own brand of the game, Sampson found that as baseball’s popularity grew, it mirrored the society of the time.

He notes that the game “did not exist in a social vacuum. It reflected the prejudices of the time, especially about Blacks and women, notably when those groups sought to join in the fun. Denied the opportunity to play on or against white teams, Black players used their own agency to compete against each other and, on rare occasions, against white teams. In doing so, these pioneers faced discrimination and condescension, especially in press coverage. Attempts by women to play the game were mocked by the press.”

Eventually, the game of ballists, dead beats and muffins morphed into what baseball is today. And what are muffins, you ask? According to an 1867 reference book by Henry Chadwick, an early chronicler of the game, muffins “can bat well, in a majority of cases, and occasionally we find one of this class who can pitch a pretty effective ball. Their lack of fielding skill, alone gives them the title of ‘muffins.’”

Or, as they might be called today, designated hitters. Maybe early Illinois baseball isn’t so different from the modern game after all.

Dale Singer retired in 2017 after a 45-year career in journalism in St. Louis. He lives in west St. Louis County.