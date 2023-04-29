Eighteen years in the making, Abraham Verghese's "The Covenant of Water" was worth the wait. It is also worth the weight — an elephantine 2-plus pounds and 715 pages that will task the wrists of readers who tackle it in hardcover.

But this second novel from the author of 2005's "Cutting for Stone" isn't just massive; it's a massive achievement. Rarely can such an intricate story, following a dozen major characters over more than 70 years, be described as flying by, but this one does.

Set primarily in the village of Parambil in Kerala on India's Malabar Coast, a long sliver of wet land between mountains and the Arabian Sea, "The Covenant of Water" begins in 1900 as a 12-year-old bride travels to marry a man she has never met, a widower with a child.

"The saddest day of a girl's life is the day she marries," her mother tells her cheerlessly. "After that, God willing, it gets better."

The first pages set the scene: a half-day's journey through "canals overhung by flaming red hibiscus," and then out "onto a carpet of lotus and lilies so thick she could walk across it."

Beautiful. But after the wedding, the bride soon learns there is something off about her new husband. In a place where water is life, he won't go near it, traveling by foot no matter how long it takes. The secret, which she comes to name the Condition: Some members of his family fear and avoid water, yet still manage somehow to drown.

Vergese, a medical doctor (now at Stanford University) born in Ethiopia to Indian parents, set "Cutting for Stone" largely in Africa. Here, he goes deeply into the history and culture of southern India while telling a story so engaging and lyrical it never seems academic.

"A tale that leaves its imprint on a listener tells the truth about how the world lives," he has his bride, now a grandmother, muse. "A good story reconciles families and unburdens them of secrets."

"The Covenant of Water" is a rousing good story, full of joy and tragedy and humor and beauty and ugliness — sometimes all at once. There are artists and lepers, preachers and political radicals, and one delightfully friendly elephant.

"The Covenant of Water" follows our bride, soon dubbed Big Ammachi (or mother) for her strength, and her family through decades of change. With sections helpfully headlined with time and place, the flow through the years is smooth, if seldom placid.

Although we return again and again to Parambil, we also travel to Glasgow, Scotland, where we meet Digby Kilgore, whose single mother works in the Singer factory. (It "churns out a million sewing machines a year and employs 15,000 people," we learn.) Unrelated, you think? No: Digby grows up to be a surgeon working in India, carrying his own thread through the story.

No character — not Honorine, Digby's nurse, or Shamuel, the Parambil farm's loyal servant — is too small to be memorably humanized. Dr. Rune Orqvist, a Scandinavian doctor, finds his calling by rebuilding a leprosy hospital in a way that eventually proves pivotal.

Verghese is a master at keeping these disparate characters on parallel paths that converge down the line. If you ever think he is wandering astray, be assured that he isn't. All will come together in the end in a way that may make you gasp in appreciation.

Throughout, Verghese woos us with beautiful language.

"Memories are woven from gossamer threads; time eats holes in the fabric, and these she must darn with myth and fable," he has Big Ammachi say when asked by her granddaughter to tell the family story.

And the titular covenant of water?

Water "connects them all in time and space and always has," the granddaughter who carries the story along concludes. "The water she first stepped into minutes ago is long gone and yet it is here, past and present and future inexorably coupled, like time made incarnate. This is the covenant of water: that they're all linked inescapably by their acts of commission and omission, and no one stands alone."

Somehow, a book this long feels too short.